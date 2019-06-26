Register
13:00 GMT +326 June 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Leader of the Brexit Party Nigel Farage delivers a letter to Downing Street with Brexit Party's Richard Tice, new member of the European Parliament, in London, Britain, June 7, 2019

    ‘Pretty Shocking’: Brexit Party Head Slams May, Johnson for Ignoring No Deal Letter

    © REUTERS / HANNAH MCKAY
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 22

    Earlier, UK Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt and his predecessor Boris Johnson secured their places as the final contenders for Tory leadership after UK Prime Minister Theresa May formally stepped down as a head of the Conservative Party on 7 June.

    Outgoing UK Prime Minister Theresa May as well as Tory leadership contenders Boris Johnson and Jeremy Hunt were criticised by Brexit Party chairman Richard Tice, who blamed them for turning a blind eye to his party’s letter regarding a 'no deal' Brexit.

    “It is over two weeks now since we delivered a letter to the current Prime Minister Theresa May asking that we should be allowed in to look at the state of no deal preparations. It is pretty shocking that we have had no reply either from the Prime Minister or from any of the candidates,” Tice told reporters earlier this week.

    He recalled that his party had “a direct democratic mandate to be involved in the negotiations”, adding that “this way we can give confidence to the people on leaving with a WTO Brexit and that should happen now”.

    The statement comes after Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage reportedly said that he won't trust Johnson to fill May's shoes as the UK's Prime Minister until he delivers on his promise to take Britain out of the EU by the end of October, with or without a deal.

    Johnson, for his part, told the BBC earlier this week that the withdrawal deal, which was negotiated by departing Prime Minister Theresa May and rejected three times by UK MPs, is “dead”.

    At the same time, Johnson claimed that it was still possible to seal a new agreement with the EU before the new deadline of 31 October.

    He insisted that if he was elected Prime Minister, he would initiate a new round of talks with Brussels as soon as he reached No. 10 to discuss a free trade agreement. Johnson added that he did “not believe for a moment” that the UK would pull out without a deal, even though he was willing to do so.

    When Theresa May announced her resignation in May, at least 10 contenders launched bids to take her spot, with Johnson and Hunt securing their places as the final contenders for the Tory leadership.

    In the final parliamentary vote for MPs, the former foreign secretary remained the frontrunner after gaining 162 votes, while Hunt came second with 77 votes; UK Environment Secretary Michael Gove was eliminated from the race with just 75 votes.

    The new head of the Conservative Party, who is due to be picked on 22 July, will have to lead the country during the Brexit process as the new 31 October deadline approaches.

    London and Brussels failed to wrap up a Brexit deal after British MPs rejected all of May’s plans for the divorce with the EU, while at the same time rejecting a no deal Brexit.

     

    Related:

    Brexit Party’s Farage Ignites Twitter With 10YO Brexiteer's Letter on Pro-EU Brainwashing at School
    'Boris Johnson is UK’s Only Hope' – UKIP Wales Leader on Brexit
    Tory MPs May Hatch Fresh 'Rebellion' Against Tory Frontrunner Boris Johnson to Block No-Deal Brexit
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Ten Years After We Lost Michael Jackson, One the Greatest Pop Musicians of All Time
    Ten Years After We Lost Michael Jackson, One the Greatest Pop Musicians of All Time
    Twitter Fire
    Twitter Fire
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse