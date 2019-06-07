A Meme is Born: Theresa May's 'Greatest Hits' as She Officially Steps Down as Tory Leader

Since assuming office in the summer of 2016, Tory leader and UK Prime Minister Theresa May has been an inexhaustible source of memes and jokes.

As Theresa May’s leadership in the Conservative Party officially came to end on 7 June after years of a massive political headache with Brexit, it’s high time to remember the finest memes she has inspired throughout these years.

Dancing Queen

The UK prime minister’s dancing skills may not necessarily be a meme in essence but it has been a genuine internet sensation ever since she showed off her now-signature, robot-style moves during her visit to South Africa in August 2018.

Theresa May dances with school children during her South Africa visithttps://t.co/hW8S23GsNd pic.twitter.com/nQNXquroKH — BBC News (UK) (@BBCNews) 28 августа 2018 г.

May hit the dancefloor together with secondary school children, busting a couple of awkward angular moves – something which inevitably prompted a social media storm, with users comparing her to a robot they dubbed May-bot.

Hyping on the smashing success, she bounced onto the stage at the Tory Party conference in October to the tune of Abba’s hit “Dancing Queen”.

Theresa May dances her way onto the stage for her big speech at #CPC18, as Abba's Dancing Queen plays in the background 💃



Live updates: https://t.co/fzegYJuJvG pic.twitter.com/A3xTSTUjva — BBC Politics (@BBCPolitics) 3 октября 2018 г.

Brexit for Dummies

Just two months ago, May, who struggled to pass her withdrawal agreement through the UK Parliament, addressed the nation in a video shared via Twitter to explain “what on earth is happening with Brexit”.

READ MORE: OUCH! Donald Trump Appears to Snub Theresa May's Handshake

It didn’t take long for the prime minister’s attempt at calm to receive the meme treatment, with users coming up with hilarious parodies:

"Let me explain what's happening with Brexit." pic.twitter.com/9oM8z256qc — Robert Hutton (@RobDotHutton) 7 апреля 2019 г.

“Let me explain what is happening with Brexit at the moment” #TheresaMay pic.twitter.com/GlIA3F87iR — paul smith (@EllipsisManager) 7 апреля 2019 г.

Mastering Low Curtsy

Aside from robotic dancing, it seems like May has got a bunch of other trademark moves in stock, which include performing an unusually low curtsy as a way of greeting the Royal Family.

Think Theresa May has mastered this curtsy thing...



Theresa May greets Prince William during the service to mark the centenary of the Battle of Amiens #Amiens100 pic.twitter.com/WTD5pAGstp — Derek Momodu (@DelMody) 8 августа 2018 г.

Back in August 2018, she became a walking meme after being photographed doing an awkward plunge to shake the hand of Prince William.

She’s doing her lunges, leave her alone you bully 😂😂😂 — Bruce Devlin (@BruceDevlin) 8 августа 2018 г.

An hour later and Theresa May is still trying to unravel herself after curtsy. pic.twitter.com/hgkFcRX7e3 — Monty & Me (@CosyFFS) 8 августа 2018 г.

Her getting down on an overly-bended knee has as well inspired comparisons to none other than Gollum, the Lord of The Ring’s character:

All Balls in May’s Court

It’s safe to say that Theresa May has had a quite stressful tenure, so who could blame her for blowing off a bit of steam on the dancefloor or on the pitch?

READ MORE: Theresa May Resigns as Conservative Party Leader, Triggering Race for UK PM Office

Except… her football skills appeared to be as nearly as poor as her dancing: just last month she was spotted kicking a ball around as she heaped praise on the English football teams in the Champions League.

And this is not the first time that she’s suffered a football fiasco: back in June 2017, she was caught on camera failing to complete a so-called Mexican Wave at the France vs England match.

Guys, this is Theresa May doing a Mexican wave. pic.twitter.com/AZyR2PmU3d — Olly Barratt (@ollybarratt) 13 июня 2017 г.

Theresa May does Mexican wave. Amazing pic.twitter.com/C8faSRC4sJ — Mark Hughes (@Hughes_Mark) 13 июня 2017 г.

"Hands up if you fucked your country over!" pic.twitter.com/VUnKjtqOYP — TechnicallyRon (@TechnicallyRon) 13 июня 2017 г.

This picture of Theresa May doing a sad, solo Mexican wave whilst Europeans laughs behind her is not a metaphor for Brexit pic.twitter.com/A2UWGVQ5Vf — James Felton (@JimMFelton) 13 июня 2017 г.

Losing Herself to Naughtiness

While a bunch of netizens have sarcastically suggested that the out-of-sync Mexican wave may have been the naughtiest thing the PM has ever done, she once famously revealed that the naughtiest thing she had actually ever done was running through fields of wheat as a kid.

READ MORE: Twitter Lampoons Theresa May for D-Day Date Mixup as World Leaders Honour Event

Her “bombshell” confession combined with the solo Mexican wave has given the world arguably the best vine ever.