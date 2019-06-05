Trump’s Ireland Visit Reportedly Costs US Taxpayers $1 Million for Rented Limos

US President Donald Trump arrived in Ireland Wednesday in a follow-up to his three-day visit to the UK. It appears as though the US president wanted to travel in style, spending almost $1 million of US taxpayers’ money to rent Mercedes E-Class limousines from an Irish funeral services home.

According to a report by the Guardian, citing USASpending.gov, which outlines federal government spending, JP Ward & Sons, a family-owned company in Ireland that provides funeral services, rented out four limousines to Trump to use during this visit. Four separate payments totaling $935,033 were made to the funeral based in Bray, Ireland.

The funeral company's website states that it has "invested heavily in state of the art hearses and luxurious limousines based on the latest model Mercedes E Class… All our vehicles are driven by professional, discreet and fully uniformed drivers."

The Guardian reports that it visited the funeral company's advertised address. The British daily newspaper described the company as a "terraced house with an overgrown front garden and no indication that it was a business." No one answered the door, according to the outlet. According to a neighbor who lives by the business, the company's owner, identified as Philip Ward, keeps the company's limousines parked at a different location. However, when the Guardian visited that location, "there was no sign of life."

In addition, US State Department documents reveal that Trump spent $1,223,230 to stay at the InterContinental hotel in Mayfair, London, during his state visit. The State Department did not immediately respond to Sputnik's request for comment.

The Stop Trump Ireland coalition, which comprises more than 50 human rights and anti-racism organizations, plans to stage a large protest in Ireland's capital, Dublin, on Thursday at the Garden of Remembrance. A six-meter-tall Trump "baby blimp" is also set to fly over Dublin after it made an appearance Tuesday in London, Sputnik previously reported.

During his three-day state visit to the UK, Trump met with Queen Elizabeth II and discussed the deep historic ties between Britain and the United States. During Tuesday's talks with outgoing UK Prime Minister Theresa May, Trump discussed a post-Brexit trade deal.