Trump: It Was Tough, Inappropriate to Meet UK Opposiiton Leader Corbyn - Reports

US President Donald is on a state visit to the United Kingdom. He spent Monday meeting the Queen, with whom he spoke of deep historic ties between the two nations.

Anti-Trump rallies have been gaining momentum across the United Kingdom and appeared to peak on Tuesday, with tens of thousands reportedly turning up in London. The leader of UK opposition, Jeremy Corbyn, also took part in a mass rally on Tuesday.

Corbyn has said that he supports the idea to hold a rally against Trump, who arrived in London on Monday for a three-day visit, as an "opportunity to stand in solidarity with those he's attacked in America, around the world, and in our own country". In protest against Trump’s policies, he, as well as the leader of the Liberal Democrats, Vince Cable, and House of Commons Speaker John Bercow even refused to attend a banquet in the US leader's honor at the Buckingham Palace on Monday evening.

Trump slammed earlier reports of large protests in London against his state visit to the United Kingdom as "fake news".

Tensions around Trump’s trip rose well before his plane landed in London. Two days ahead of the visit, London Mayor Sadiq Khan wrote in an editorial for The Guardian that Trump was one of the most "egregious examples" of the growing threat of rising nationalism and that it was "un-British to be rolling out the red carpet" for a US president who was "seen as a figurehead of this global far-right movement".

Trump, in turn, has slammed Khan for doing a "terrible job" while in office, branding him as a "stone cold loser who should focus on crime in London" instead of criticizing him.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW