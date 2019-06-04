Police Barricade Trump Supporters Amid Clashes With POTUS's Haters (PHOTO)

Trump haters surrounded a small group of his fans in Whitehall's Wetherspoons chanting the slogan "Nazi scum off our streets". This forced the police to barricade the pub, according to a photo taken at the site and shared via Twitter.

The US president's supporters and anti-Trump protesters clashed with each other during demonstrations on Tuesday in central London not far from Trafalgar Square.

Trump supporters barricaded in Wetherspoons by police after being surrounded by protesters chanting 'Nazi scum off our streets' during heated clashes in London: Demonstrations underway as US president meets with prime minister https://t.co/y7ssQVsOBb pic.twitter.com/dfnwd5Q1VW — Patrick (@cahulaan) 4 июня 2019 г.

​READ MORE: Trump Calls Reports of Protests in London Against His Visit to UK 'Fake News'

POTUS earlier reacted to the reports about massive protests in London against his visit calling it "fake news", although, according to him, he "did see a small protest today when I came, very small".

The anti-Trump rally comes as President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania are in the United Kingdom on a three-day state visit.

The president is expected to underscore the importance of the bilateral relationship between the US and UK amid anxieties over Brexit and the upcoming resignation of UK Prime Minister Theresa May.