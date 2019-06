Live from outside the US Embassy’s Winfield House in London, as US President Donald Trump is hosting a reciprocal dinner with Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall.

The US president has been in London since Monday. He spent the first day of his state visit meeting the Queen, with whom he spoke about the deep historic ties between the two nations. The US president appeared to enjoy his time with the British royal family, saying that the trip to the United Kingdom is going really well.

