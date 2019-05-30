Lyon Blast Suspect Reportedly Pledged Allegiance to Daesh

Earlier in the week, French Interior Minister Christophe Castaner announced that police had arrested a man suspected of being involved in the last week's paper bag bomb explosion in Lyon.

A judicial source told Reuters on Thursday that a man, who was earlier identified as a 24-year-old Algerian computer student, had pledged allegiance to Daesh*.

"He admitted having made the parcel bomb and deposited it late on Friday afternoon not far from Lyon-Perrache train station in front of a bakery", the source close to the investigation said.

Last Friday, an explosion occurred at the corner of Victor Hugo Street and Sala Street in Lyon at around 17:40 local time (15:40 GMT), injuring 13 people. According to the French Interior Ministry spokesman, the explosive device was a "homemade nail bomb", while local media reported that it had a remote control system.

Following the incident, more than a hundred investigators and technical experts were engaged in searching for the suspect, who was allegedly caught on CCTV cameras.

*Daesh [the Islamic State, ISIL, ISIS] — a terrorist organisation banned in Russia and many other countries

