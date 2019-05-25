Over 100 Investigators Involved in Manhunt for Lyon Blast Suspect - Reports

The probe is led by the anti-terrorism unit of the Paris Public Prosecutor's Office. According to the French newspaper, in total, over 100 people are involved in the efforts to find the perpetrator, including 90 investigators, 30 technical experts and 20 employees of local investigative agencies.
This fresh reports come after explosion broke out on Friday in downtown Lyon near Bellecour Square, one of the city's attractions. As shown by CCTV cameras, a man, aged 30-35, rode a bicycle to the bakery and set aside a bundle, which subsequently exploded.
Earlier in the day, media reported that the detonated suitcase had a remote control system and contained flechettes.
