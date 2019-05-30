London Court to Hold Second Hearing on Julian Assange on Thursday

Westminster Magistrates Court will resume consultations to decide between two extradition requests: that of Sweden over sexual assault charges and of the United States over charges of a cyber attack on a government computer that resulted in a massive leak of classified information.
During the initial hearings on 12 April, when Assange communicated with the courtroom via a video link from a high-security prison, Belmarsh, where he is serving a 50-week sentence for violating his 2012 bail, he refused to surrender to the US extradition request.
READ MORE: Espionage Act Charges for Julian Assange: What happened to the First Amendment?
At the moment, Assange faces 175 years in an American prison for his alleged role in compromising classified information.
