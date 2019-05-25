Espionage Act Charges for Julian Assange: What happened to the First Amendment?

On this episode of Fault Lines, host Garland Nixon sounds off on the new charges filed by the US Department of Justice against WikiLeaks Founder Julian Assange which includes accusations of violating the Espionage Act. How does this worsen Assange's legal situation, and what does this mean for the future of journalism in the United States?

Guests:

Lee Stranahan — Co-Host of Fault Lines | UK Prime Minister Theresa May's Resignation & New Charges Against Julian Assange

Tim Canova — Law Professor & Former Candidate for Congress in Florida | Democratic Party Politics & Concerns over Voting Systems

Michael Krieger — Founder of LibertyBlitzkrieg.com | The US Political System and Principles for the American People

Tom Luongo — Geopolitical Analyst and Publisher of the Gold Goats 'n Guns Newsletter | Trade Wars, Theresa May's Resignation & Julian Assange's Espionage Act Charges



'Fault Lines' host Lee Stranahan joins the show live from London to talk about UK Prime Minister Theresa May's decision to resign from her position which she has held since July of 2016 largely due in part to her handling of the Brexit situation. Additionally, Lee gives his thoughts on the new charges filed against WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange and the state of the relationship between the United States and United Kingdom.

Understandably, many Democratic Party voters were extremely frustrated with the leadership and power structure at the top of the Democratic Party following the 2016 election cycle. Tim Canova, a Law Professor & Former Candidate for Congress in Florida, returns to the program to discuss what has changed with the Democratic Party leadership from 2016 to today, why it is challenging to impact how the party operates, the manipulation of voting systems/processes, and the influence of corporate lobbyists on politicians in both major parties.

While there is a growing consensus that the US political system has major systemic problems, the American people remain divided on their approaches towards solving these issues. Michael Krieger, the Founder of LibertyBlitzkrieg.com, joins today's show to discuss some of the key principles the public could rally around, why it is important to focus on issues and not on personalities, how the citizenry gets divided against itself over side issues, and

why the First Amendment must be protected.

For the final two segments, Garland is joined by Geopolitical Analyst Tom Luongo for a conversation about global economic markets and President Trump's trade war with China. They also discuss UK Prime Minister Theresa May's decision to resign, the growing power of non-establishment politics, and the new charges filed against Julian Assange.

