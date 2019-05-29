Kosovar Prosecutor Says to Demand Russian UN Employee Be Stripped of Immunity

BELGRADE (Sputnik) - Kosovska-Mitrovica’s Chief Prosecutor Shyqri Syla said that Russian citizen Mikhail Krasnoshchekov was released on Tuesday by Kosovo police thanks to the immunity of a staff member of the UN Mission, which needs to be recalled.

"I will officially demand from Special Representative of the Secretary-General for Kosovo Zahir Tanin that immunity be withdrawn from the Russian citizen in order to initiate a case against him," he told the Insajderi portal.

On Tuesday, Kosovar police entered Serbs-populated territories in northern Kosovo as part of what they called an operation, aimed at fighting the organized crime. At least 19 people were detained during the operation, including Krasnoshchekov, who was released later that day. He was also hospitalised over a head injury, sustained during the clashes at the site of the operation.

Kosovar President Hashim Thaci pointed out that the police had detained Krasnoschekov because he had opposed the actions of law enforcement officers. Kosovar Prime Minister Ramush Haradinaj said that the partially recognized republic's authorities would consider the case of the Russian citizen in accordance with international conventions, given "the Russian agenda to destabilise the region."

The Russian Foreign Ministry said that the actions of the Kosovar police were a direct result of the years-long Western support for the Kosovar authorities. Moscow called on the international allies of Kosovo to exert influence on Pristina in order to prevent uncontrolled escalation of tensions in the region.

Kosovo unilaterally proclaimed independence from Serbia on February 17, 2008, after years of conflict with Belgrade. The self-proclaimed republic is recognized by over 100 UN member states. Serbia, as well as Russia, China, Israel, Iran, Spain, Greece and a number of other countries have not recognized Kosovar independence.