Register
16:52 GMT +329 May 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Kosovo police secure the area near the town of Zubin Potok, Kosovo, May 28, 2019

    Kosovar Prosecutor Says to Demand Russian UN Employee Be Stripped of Immunity

    © REUTERS / Laura Hasani
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 10

    BELGRADE (Sputnik) - Kosovska-Mitrovica’s Chief Prosecutor Shyqri Syla said that Russian citizen Mikhail Krasnoshchekov was released on Tuesday by Kosovo police thanks to the immunity of a staff member of the UN Mission, which needs to be recalled.

    "I will officially demand from Special Representative of the Secretary-General for Kosovo Zahir Tanin that immunity be withdrawn from the Russian citizen in order to initiate a case against him," he told the Insajderi portal.

    Kosovo police secure the area near the town of Zubin Potok, Kosovo, May 28, 2019
    © REUTERS / Laura Hasani
    Moscow Slams Kosovar Operation, Arrest of Russian National in Serbs-Populated Municipalities
    On Tuesday, Kosovar police entered Serbs-populated territories in northern Kosovo as part of what they called an operation, aimed at fighting the organized crime. At least 19 people were detained during the operation, including Krasnoshchekov, who was released later that day. He was also hospitalised over a head injury, sustained during the clashes at the site of the operation.

    Kosovar President Hashim Thaci pointed out that the police had detained Krasnoschekov because he had opposed the actions of law enforcement officers. Kosovar Prime Minister Ramush Haradinaj said that the partially recognized republic's authorities would consider the case of the Russian citizen in accordance with international conventions, given "the Russian agenda to destabilise the region."

    The Russian Foreign Ministry said that the actions of the Kosovar police were a direct result of the years-long Western support for the Kosovar authorities. Moscow called on the international allies of Kosovo to exert influence on Pristina in order to prevent uncontrolled escalation of tensions in the region.

    READ MORE: US Wants Kosovo Army to Be in Control of the Disputed Territory — Analyst

    Kosovo unilaterally proclaimed independence from Serbia on February 17, 2008, after years of conflict with Belgrade. The self-proclaimed republic is recognized by over 100 UN member states. Serbia, as well as Russia, China, Israel, Iran, Spain, Greece and a number of other countries have not recognized Kosovar independence.

    Related:

    NATO Military Drills in Croatia: ‘Real Countries’ Took Kosovo to Play War
    Pranksters Trick Kosovo 'PM' Into Wishing 'Vovan Lexusov' Luck in Ukraine Vote
    Serbia Won't Recognise Crimea as Russian Due to Possible Comparison to Kosovo
    Tags:
    employee, UN, Russia, Kosovo
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Queen of Great Power Participants in Bolivia
    Bolivia's Way to Party: Country Finds Queen of Great Power to Lead Festivities
    Indictment-Induced Assange Anxiety
    Indictment-Induced Assange Anxiety
    Fire at Notre-Dame Cathedral
    Heart of Paris on Fire: Devastating Blaze in Notre Dame in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse