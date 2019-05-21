US Wants Kosovo Army to Become in Control of the Disputed Terrirory - Analyst

One man can't win a war, thought the Western allies, and decided to invite the army of the self-proclaimed Republic of Kosovo, created contrary to UN Security Council Resolution 1244, to participate in NATO exercises.

Organised by the US European Command (USEUCOM), the exercises, in commemoration of the 10th anniversary of Croatia's accession to NATO, will be held in three stages on the territory of Croatia itself, as well neighbouring Slovenia, Hungary, Romania and Bulgaria in May and June. The first stage of the military manoeuvres named "Immediate Response 2019" began on 10 May.

US Military Begins Series of Joint Exercises in Europe - EUCOM

Ljuban Karan, a military analyst, who served as a lieutenant colonel in the SFRY counterintelligence service, commented on the paradox of the Kosovo Army, which NATO doesn't recognise, but is still training to collaborate with its own forces.

According to Karan, the policy of any state in relation to Serbia should be assessed not by deceptive diplomatic manifestations that are meant to disguise the true attitude other countries, but by events such as these exercises.

"What is happening with the so-called Kosovo Army clearly indicates that the talks have come to a deadlock due to someone's intentions, and that a military solution is being planned for Kosovo. Therefore, they [the United States] secretly support this formation [On 14 December 2018, Kosovo's parliament approved plans to turn the Kosovo Security Force into a full army]. This is clear evidence that the Americans, together with this army, have plans for the future and want the Kosovo armed forces to become a real military force that could control the territory of Kosovo in the future," the expert said.

He added that all this obviously goes against Serbia's interests, and creates grounds for a conflict around Kosovo and Metohija.

"By inviting the so-called Kosovo armed forces to take part in the exercises, they show all NATO countries, and especially those, that don't recognise Kosovo's independence, that they consider it independent, and as an independent state it can have an army and side by side with all other NATO members participate in all the 'friendly drills of the Alliance'," Karan explained.

However, according to the military analyst, this isn't the only reason for the Kosovo Army to take part in NATO exercises.

"The Kosovo Army still doesn't have heavy weapons. These drills give its men the opportunity to learn how to handle heavy armament and other weapons, which they will receive in the future. So you don't have to spend time training them: as soon as they get the weapons, they will be ready to use them.

Their army is receiving training, their staff is getting better, their command and servicemen are being trained, and we still perceive them as only and 'a newly formed army…' This isn't quite the case," the Serbian expert warned.

