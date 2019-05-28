Russian National, Who Was Detained in Kosovo, Released - UNMIK

"One UNMIK staff member, a Russian national, has been released," it said.
Earlier in the day, Mikhail Krasnoshchekov, Russian employee of the UN Mission in Kosovo, was detained by Kosovar police in the north of the self-proclaimed republic.
As many as 19 people were detained, according to Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic, who responded to the Kosovar move by ordering full alert for Serbian troops.
