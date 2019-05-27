EPP Won't Cooperate With Eurosceptics in EU Parl't - Group Leader Weber

"For me, as lead candidate of the EPP [for the post of the head of the European Commission], one thing, one message is crystal clear: we will not work together with those who do not believe in Europe, with those who want to destroy Europe. The Europe of today is our Europe, it is Europe of EPP… and we will defend this Europe against the nationalists", Weber said at a press conference late on Sunday.
The elections to the 751-seat parliamentary institution were held across EU member states from May 23-26. According to preliminary results, the EPP is securing 179 seats, while the Progressive Alliance of Socialists and Democrats is winning 150 mandates. As things stand, the two factions will not be able to form a majority coalition, which requires at least 376 mandates.
