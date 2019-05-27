EU Parliament Gives First Update on Projected Results of EU Elections (VIDEO)

The European Parliament is expected to give a first update on the projected results of the European Parliament elections in Brussels. The results will be updated until all Member States finish voting and the final results have been posted by each EU nation’s election authorities.

The elections to the 751-seat parliamentary institution were held across EU member states from May 23-26. According to preliminary results, the European People's Party (EPP) is likely to remain the largest political faction in the European Parliament as a result of last week's elections, while the Progressive Alliance of Socialists and Democrats is winning 150 mandates. As things stand, the two factions will not be able to form a majority coalition, which requires at least 376 mandates. The support for the centrist parties, however, is down due to the surge for right-wing and green parties amid high turnout.

Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more.