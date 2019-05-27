EU Parliament Gives First Update on Projected Results of EU Elections (VIDEO)

The elections to the 751-seat parliamentary institution were held across EU member states from May 23-26. According to preliminary results, the European People's Party (EPP) is likely to remain the largest political faction in the European Parliament as a result of last week's elections, while the Progressive Alliance of Socialists and Democrats is winning 150 mandates. As things stand, the two factions will not be able to form a majority coalition, which requires at least 376 mandates. The support for the centrist parties, however, is down due to the surge for right-wing and green parties amid high turnout.
