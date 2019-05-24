Register
18:09 GMT +324 May 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    A Greek flag flies past a statue depicting the European unity outside the European Parliament ahead of a euro zone leaders summit on Greece in Brussels, Belgium, July 6, 2015.

    Greece Faked Its Way Into Eurozone, EC President Juncker Says

    © REUTERS / Francois Lenoir
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    The outgoing president of the European Commission, who is set to leave his post in October 2019, has called for checking countries more thoroughly before accepting them into the currency union. The financial crisis in Greece, which was caught lying about its 2009 financial data, nearly brought down the whole Eurozone several years ago.

    Jean-Claude Juncker, who has been the president of the European Commission since 2014, has accused Greece of faking information about its economic performance before joining the European currency union. The outgoing EU head admitted in his farewell interview with the German outlet Bild that the EU had made mistakes in the past, but could learn from them.

    “The currency union should be more reliable than a marriage, otherwise no one would believe in it. That is why before accepting a country into the Eurozone, one should check everything more thoroughly than  was being done before. The truth is that Greece became a Eurozone member in 2001 after faking its statistics”, the EU official told the outlet. 

    He admitted that he has blamed himself and recalled that when he was Luxembourg’s finance minister, he opposed letting European statistics services check the data from applicant states.

    “We have changed it now, and Eurostat can verify everything in each EU state. Europe can learn from its mistakes”, Juncker concluded.

    Greece joined the Eurozone in 2001 and its exit from the currency bloc was narrowly averted in 2015. A series of crises hit Greece in the aftermath of the global financial meltdown of 2007-08 and prompted turmoil in the Eurozone, bringing it to the brink of collapse.

    Between 2010 and 2012, 52.9 billion euros in loans were disbursed to Greece by Eurozone members under the so-called Greek Loan Facility to help Athens cope with the recession. From 2012-2015, Greece also received 141.8 billion euros in loans from the European Financial Stability Facility. The Greek authorities were forced to carry out unpopular austerity reforms in exchange for the loans. 

    READ MORE: Merkel Offered to Remove Greece from the Eurozone — Ex-Greek Prime Minister

    In 2010, the European Commission found out that Athens had understated the country’s 2009 budget deficit. While Greece stated that this indicator was 6% of GDP, it was, in fact, 12.7%.

    Related:

    Merkel Offered to Remove Greece from the Eurozone - Ex-Greek Prime Minister
    Greece's Syriza Member: Europe Doesn’t Want US 'Nuclear Umbrella' to Return
    European Commission: Creditors Strike Deal on Greece Reforms
    Greece Meets Necessary Obligations to Stay in Eurozone – EU Commissioner
    Tags:
    statistics, faked documents, financial crisis, Eurozone, euro, Jean-Claude Juncker, Greece, EU
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Wishing on a Star: Japanese Girls Dream to Become K-Pop Celebrities in S Korea
    Wishing on a Star: Japanese Girls Dream to Become K-Pop Celebrities in S Korea
    No Cover-Ups, Just Hush Money
    No Cover-Ups, Just Hush Money
    Fire at Notre-Dame Cathedral
    Heart of Paris on Fire: Devastating Blaze in Notre Dame in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse