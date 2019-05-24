Register
07:11 GMT +324 May 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Greece's Prime Minister Antonis Samaras reacts during the second of three rounds of a presidential vote at the Greek parliament in Athens December 23, 2014

    Merkel Offered to Remove Greece from the Eurozone - Ex-Greek Prime Minister

    © REUTERS / Alkis Konstantinidis
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    ATHENS (Sputnik) – Former Prime Minister of Greece Antonis Samaras said German Chancellor Angela Merkel offered him a temporary "Grexit"or withdrawal of the country from the Eurozone amid its large-scale economic crisis — but he had rejected the offer.

    "I immediately cut her short and said: ‘We will not continue this discussion, it does not exist. I do not accept this and will not, in any case, agree to withdraw Greece from Euro so forget about it’ ", Samaras told the Skai broadcaster.

    The former prime minister added that had he mentioned this conversation to anyone, it would create turbulence on markets and in the economy.

    READ MORE: Fears of Grexit Grow as IMF and EU Fall Out Over Bailout Program

    Samaras noted that then, Greece managed to meet all preconditions for receiving a huge 54 billion euro ($60 billion) loan.

    In an interview with the Skai broadcaster published on Thursday, the former prime minister said that he met with Merkel in Berlin on 24 August 2012, when they discussed the crisis in Greece and Merkel asked Samaras if he wanted Greece to leave the Eurozone. Merkel added that there was a plan B to help Athens in that case.

    A European Union (EU) flag flutters in front of the temple of the Parthenon in Athens, Greece, Saturday, Aug. 15, 2015
    © AP Photo / Yorgos Karahalis
    Reverse Synergy: Grexit and Brexit Together Could be Catastrophic for the EU
    The three-year financial assistance program of the European Stability Mechanism (ESM), the international financial institution set up by the euro area member states, to Greece successfully concluded in August. The Greece support package was agreed on by ESM members in August 2015.

    Greece also received 32.1 billion euros in loans from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to tackle the economic crisis.

    A series of crises hit Greece in the aftermath of the global financial downturn of 2007-08. Between 2010 and 2012, 52.9 billion euros in loans were disbursed to Greece by eurozone members under the so-called Greek Loan Facility to held Athens cope with the recess. In 2012-2015, Greece received 141.8 billion euros in loans from the European Financial Stability Facility.

    READ MORE: Athens Recalls Ambassador to Czech Republic Over Grexit Approval Remarks

    The Greek authorities were forced to carry out unpopular austerity reforms in exchange for the loans. Greece joined the Eurozone in 2001 and in 2015 its exit from the bloc was narrowly averted.

    Related:

    Greek Prime Minister: 'We Are Leaving Grexit and Heading to Grinvest'
    Grexit Back? EU Moves to Resolve Greek Debt Stalemate as Deadline Looms
    Win for UK's Brexit Campaign Gets Grexit Tongues Wagging
    Reverse Synergy: Grexit and Brexit Together Could be Catastrophic for EU
    Forget Brexit, Grexit: EUexit on Cards Amid Rising Euroskepticism
    Tags:
    offer, crisis, rejection, grexit, Angela Merkel, Antonis Samaras, Germany, Greece
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Wishing on a Star: Japanese Girls Dream to Become K-Pop Celebrities in S Korea
    Wishing on a Star: Japanese Girls Dream to Become K-Pop Celebrities in S Korea
    No Cover-Ups, Just Hush Money
    No Cover-Ups, Just Hush Money
    Fire at Notre-Dame Cathedral
    Heart of Paris on Fire: Devastating Blaze in Notre Dame in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse