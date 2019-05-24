Almost 30% of British Think Boris Johnson Would Make Good Prime Minister - Poll

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - About 28 percent of the Britons believe that Boris Johnson would make a good prime minister, thus putting him ahead of other potential candidates to replace Theresa May, who has just announced her resignation as the leader of the conservatives, a poll carried out among 1,586 adults, and issued Friday said.

According to YouGov poll, Home Secretary Sajid Javid is the second most-preferred Conservative politician, with 19 percent of the British believing that he would make a good head of the government.

Sixteen percent think that Secretary of State for Environment Michael Gove would make a good prime minister.

READ MORE: Disaster in Downing Street: What Has Theresa May Achieved in 1,047 Days?

Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt and Andrea Leadsom, who earlier this week stepped down as Leader of the House of Commons, the parliament's lower chamber, are tied at 13 percent.

However, Johnson is also listed as the person whom 54 percentage of the British think likely to be a bad prime minister, whereas only 30 percent think that of Javid. Gove is described as a potentially bad head of the government by 47 percent and Hunt by 42 percent.

© REUTERS / Hannah McKay Dry Your Tears May

The Conservative Party chairman, Brandon Lewis, has reportedly said that nominations for leadership would be submitted in the next three weeks.

May said earlier in the day that she would step down on 7 June but continue serving as prime minister until a new party leader was elected. In an emotional farewell speech, May said she regretted that she had not delivered Brexit and stressed that her successor would have to find consensus in the parliament.