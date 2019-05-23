Register
20:32 GMT +323 May 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    A woman brings her dogs to a polling station in London in 2018

    Muslim Calls to Ban Dogs in EU Cities Indicate Colonisation of West, Author Says

    © AFP 2019 /
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 10

    According to a report by The Stream’s John Zmirak, as Muslims are increasingly moving to traditionally non-Islamic countries, there have been calls to bring and entrench at least some of their cultural norms, including their aversion to dogs.

    ‘Weird Anomaly’ as ‘Sign of the Times’

    In one of his latest reports, John Zmirak, a social and business writer, as well as a senior editor at The Stream, has cited a number of flyers that were circulated in Hoffman Park in Vancouver, asking dog owners to keep their “filthy” pets on leashes due to “Many Muslims living in the area”.

    “Please keep your dogs on a leash and away from the Muslims who live in this community”, CTV Vancouver quoted the flyers as reading back in 2017. Mayor John Becker then notably came up with a vague reaction: while arguing that the notices had not been produced by the city, he said that there were “current bylaws in place that enforce areas for dogs to be on leash, except in designated off-leash areas”.

    Loxford School
    CC BY-SA 2.0 / David Anstiss / Loxford School
    UK School Under Pressure from Muslim Community as Kids Pray Outside Amid Ramadan

    Zmirak went still further, citing another “weird, hyper-polite anomaly”, as Muslim politicians in the Netherlands, which has also seen a vast influx of immigrants over the past few years, had attempted to ban dogs from The Hague, the third biggest city in the country. In Spain, the author went on, local politicians managed to reject such a ban; however, by a twist of fate, a dog-poisoning spree followed closely.

    In Britain, meanwhile, the situation is not much different, and perhaps even more glaring as Zmirak cited an earlier report by the Gatestone Institute that branded the UK as “ground zero” for Europe’s canine controversies, as blind passengers “are being ordered off buses or refused taxi rides because Muslim drivers or passengers object to their ‘unclean’ guide dogs”.

    Woman wearing a niqab (file)
    © AFP 2019 / PHILIPPE HUGUEN
    Petition Launched to Save Doctor Fired After Asking Muslim Woman to Lift Veil

    The author called out the controversies as a suggestive “sign of the times”, with the notices in “the Canadian dog park” telling the public much of “what we’d rather not think about”. “That kind of sign notifies you when your country has been colonised”, Zmirak stated resolutely, going on to draw parallels between native Europeans and Native Americans, the way the latter felt when their chiefs ordered them to stay out of a traditional “hunting area”.

    “The English or Spanish now claimed it. Or when Europeans fenced in the open fields. Or cut down a forest. And natives’ chiefs warned them solemnly not to go on the warpath. They didn’t have the strength. It was too late for that, too late”, Zmirak noted.

    He argued that in a number of European cities, it is already the case, as there are unspoken and even openly “no-go” Muslim areas in Paris or Brussels, with police being “afraid to venture” there. He also brought up popular British right-winger and Islam-critic Tommy Robinson who happened to learn recently, while on his campaign trail, that the city of Oldham is currently a no-go zone, too.

    “In weeks before, left-wing protestors started dumping milkshakes over Robinson and other right-wing figures (the latest: Nigel Farage)”, he stated, mentioning the fact the liberal media had treated the assaults as comical, rushing to “essentially blame the victims”.

    Meanwhile, in the US, the state of affairs in the field is pretty much the same.

    Like in Britain, there have been multiple reported cases of blind travellers being refused rides by Muslim taxi drivers. According to a PJ Media article, over 75% of the Minneapolis Airport taxi drivers are Somali and many of them have refused service to fares with dogs. “When forced to do so, some of them simply quit”, the report stated.

    When in Rome…?

    Moving on to conclusions, John Zmirak brought up again the European colonisation of North America, arguing that European settlers didn’t seek to assimilate to the ways of Native Americans. “The parallels with mass Muslim immigration into Europe are grimly obvious”, he asserted, adding that to some extent, the “eerie parallels” apply as well to “mass, illegal Latin American” migration into the US.

    Migrants stand near Mexican police at the Mexico-U.S. border in Tijuana, Mexico, Sunday, Nov. 25, 2018, as they try to reach the US.
    © Rodrigo Abd
    'Chain Migration to US is a Huge Problem, Numbers Are Way Too High' - Researcher

    It appears there are more questions than answers to the European and American migration issue:

    “Is what we’re seeing in Europe a mass colonisation by cohesive, intolerant Muslims? Is the US enduring a mass colonisation (against its will and its laws) by people whose culture is starkly different from our tolerant Anglo-American heritage?” Zmirak wondered, leaving his piece thought-provokingly open-ended.

    Related:

    Dr. West on Republicans & Democrats Failing the Social and Moral High Ground
    Christian Churches Under Attack in West Bank, Prompt Action Demanded
    Two Dead, Six Kidnapped in Terror Attack in South-West Libya - Security Source
    Kanye West and Kim Kardashian Name Their Fourth Baby Psalm
    Tags:
    colonisation, social issues, customs, migrants, migration, Muslim, EU, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Wishing on a Star: Japanese Girls Dream to Become K-Pop Celebrities in S Korea
    Wishing on a Star: Japanese Girls Dream to Become K-Pop Celebrities in S Korea
    No Cover-Ups, Just Hush Money
    No Cover-Ups, Just Hush Money
    Fire at Notre-Dame Cathedral
    Heart of Paris on Fire: Devastating Blaze in Notre Dame in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse