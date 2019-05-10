Register
    A member of the Christian Union party's faction wears a Jewish skullcaps, or kippa, during a debate at the German parliament Bundestag, about the 70th anniversary of the founding of the state Israel, in Berlin, Thursday, April 26, 2018

    Jewish Man Assaulted by Football Fans in the Hague as They Sang SS Song - Report

    © AP Photo / Markus Schreibe
    Europe
    2101

    In March, the Centre for Information and Documentation Israel (CIDI), a Dutch Jewish watchdog, reported that anti-Semitic incidents had hit a record high in the Netherlands in 2018. The CIDI stressed that it “wants a clear action plan from the government to combat this problem”.

    A Jewish man was pushed and verbally assaulted with anti-Semitic hate speech by a group of soccer fans in the Hague, according to the Centre for Information and Documentation Israel (CIDI), a Dutch Jewish watchdog.

    The assault took place on 5 May, which coincided with a national holiday in the Netherlands’ commemorating its liberation from Nazi Germany.

    READ MORE: Macron Slams 'Anti-Semitic Insults' Against French-Jewish Writer by Yellow Vests

    The Hague incident occurred when the 35-year-old man, who was only identified by Dutch media as Joram, asked a group of about 50 people celebrating in a park near parliament to stop singing an offensive song about gassing Jews.

    The lyrics, in particular, included the following: “My father was in the commandos, my mother was in the SS, together they burned Jews ’cause Jews burn the best”.

    Shortly after Joram asked the men to halt the singing, they assaulted him as police opted not to interfere and just stood idly by, he told the CIDI.

    READ MORE: ‘No Future for Jews in Germany’, Teen Says With Anti-Semitic Attacks on Rise

    West Ham United fans outside the ground before their English Premier League soccer match
    © AP Photo / Dominic Lipinski
    West Ham Fans Spotted Singing Anti-Semitic Song Amid FIFA Crackdown on Racism (VIDEO)
    Joram said that the revellers were wearing soccer shirts of the Rotterdam-based Feyenoord club, an arch-rival of Amsterdam’s Ajax club.

    The assault comes after the CIDI reported in March a 19 per cent increase in recorded anti-Jewish incidents in the Netherlands in 2018 to a record 230 cases.

    “This is the highest number of anti-Semitic incidents in people’s direct vicinity in 10 years”, the CIDI said, expressing serious concern over the matter.

    “It is high time that the police and the judicial authorities paid specific attention to antisemitism and properly identified the problem”, the watchdog said.

