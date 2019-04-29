Register
11:58 GMT +329 April 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    A broken window is seen at the center of the Jewish community in Rostock, northern Germany (File)

    ‘No Future for Jews in Germany’, Teen Says With Anti-Semitic Attacks on Rise

    © AP Photo / Thomas Haentzschel
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 10

    Jewish teenagers from Germany are opting to study and possibly settle in Israel citing the hostile environment and growing anti-Semitism, in the country where they grew up, the German outlet Die Welt indicates.

    Young Jews from Germany who are struggling to fit into society and seeking new perspectives are choosing to enroll in boarding schools in Israel as part of an educational programme called Naale, Die Welt states. The group’s name is short for "teenagers immigrate before their parents" in Hebrew. 

    The programme, led by the Israeli Ministry of Education and the Jewish Agency sees about 700 young Jews migrate to Israel each year, and the number is rising. Almost 50 young people from Germany came to Israel in 2018. The German outlet spoke to such teenagers, trying to explain what has motivated them to leave the country where they grew up. While 15 percent of graduates are drawn back to Germany and ten percent drop out of the programme altogether, three-quarters of them remain permanently in Israel. Some are even later joined by their families.

    According to 46-year-old Evelyn Mende and her daughter Golda, who decided to participate in this programme, “there is no future for Jews" in Germany. She is going to study at the same school Liam Rückert from Berlin has been attending since last year when the 16-year-old’s story came into the nationwide spotlight. The teenager was reportedly threatened and bullied by classmates because of his Jewish background and opted for emigration with Naale to escape harassment. 

    Evelyn Mende says "I'm totally afraid of Muslim anti-Semitism”, adding, however, that she cannot judge how bad it will be. She also revealed that her aunt from Tel Aviv has repeatedly urged them to move to Israel, insisting they are no longer safe in Germany amid fears of the rise of the party Alternative for Germany Party (AfD) and reports about anti-Semitic attacks in Berlin in the Israeli media. Although Golda revealed that she has never been attacked herself, she also pointed out that it is normal for her to always put her necklace with the Star of David under her clothes, pointing out that boys wear a baseball cap in the summer and a cap over their kippahs in winter. 

    READ MORE: Muslim Migrants in Germany Need Anti-Semitism Classes — Council of Jews

    Another immigrant-to-be, 14-year-old Jamela Etoundi, who has a Cameroonian father and a Jewish mother, complained that she has been bullied by classmates at her state school. They addressed the girl, who was used to being teased “f**king negro,” as “You Jew” after their teacher asked her about her religion. Apart from being harassed at school, she said she was insulted by a stranger in the subway for wearing a T-shirt with the words "Israel Defense Forces”, who confronted her asking "Well, did you build settlements again and steal land?" The situation reportedly escalated into a fight when another passenger stood up for her. However, the case was later closed although the police documented everything.

    The non-governmental research and information center anti-Semitism Berlin (Rias) registered 1,083 anti-Semitic incidents in Berlin last year, which is 14 percent more than the previous year. At the same time, Rias project manager Benjamin Steinitz noted that anti-Semitism is taking “threatening forms” and becoming blatant. The number of anti-Semitic attacks increased from 18 to 46 cases and the number of threats increased from 26 to 46. 

    In 2017, the police crime statistics (PKS) recorded 1,453 anti-Semitic offences in Germany. However, Rias points out that the number of unreported cases is high. Besides this, according to the group, most incidents of anti-Semitism do not constitute a criminal offence but are still traumatic for their targets.

    Related:

    ‘Juden’: Anti-Semitic Graffiti Reminiscent of Nazi Germany Discovered in Paris
    Muslim Migrants in Germany Need Anti-Semitism Classes - Council of Jews
    'We Have an Imported Anti-Semitism in Germany' - AfD Party Member
    Anti-Semitic Incidents Rock Germany - Report
    German-Jewish Teen Fleeing to Israel Over Anti-Semitism in Berlin Public School
    Tags:
    attacks on Jews, teenagers, attacks, anti-Semitism, jews, Germany, Israel
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Some Like It Hot: Sensual Outfits at Brazil Fashion Week
    Some Like It Hot: Sensual Outfits at Brazil Fashion Week
    Septuagenarian Slapfest
    Septuagenarian Slapfest
    Fire at Notre-Dame Cathedral
    Heart of Paris on Fire: Devastating Blaze in Notre Dame in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse