We Don't Want You! WATCH Angry Heckler Confront Theresa May at Party Conference

The awkward moment - certainly not the first of Theresa May’s tenure - came hot on the heels of a stinging evening of electoral defeat for the governing Tory Party, throwing into question how much longer they can grip onto power.

UK Prime Minister Theresa May was confronted by an angry heckler after she confessed at a party conference that the local elections held the evening before had been a "very difficult" evening for the Conservative party.

As she began speaking at the party's Welsh conference, Miss May was interrupted by a man who has been identified as 71-year-old Stuart Davis, a former Tory Party councillor, who shouted, "why don't you resign… We don't want you."

Watch the moment Theresa May was heckled at the Welsh Tory conference pic.twitter.com/xoMumjIwWh — TicToc by Bloomberg (@tictoc) 3 May 2019

The incident occurred at an already bruising moment for the Prime Minister: the evening before, the Conservatives lost more than 30 councils and over 800 seats in the UK local elections

Following Davies' interjection, delegates in the room began clapping their hands in unison and chanting "Out!" in a call for him to be removed. Shortly after, Mr Davies was escorted from the hall.

Following his removal from the conference, Davies was quoted as saying that, "I am furious at what she [Theresa May] has done to our party. To put it bluntly, she is telling lies — 'We will be out [of the EU] by 29 March.'"

Worst part of this is the muted response of the crowd trying to pretend they want to support her — Solihull McBrit, ex-Tory voter now 🇬🇧🇮🇪🇪🇺 (@mcbrit2) 3 May 2019

And then some members of the audience started stamping and shouting out, out, out! I guess that was disapproval of the heckler rather than Mrs #May but I did wonder for a moment. — Neil Fawcett (@neilefawcett) May 3, 2019

"I think I share the views of a lot of people who are party members. I did what I did because I know it was the right thing to do," Mr Davies reportedly added.

Following the confrontation, Miss May turned back to the nearly 200 audience members in the conference hall and humorously said, "I have to say my experience of North Wales is that everybody I meet here is friendly," provoking applause.



She then moved on to the topic of the party's losses at the polls, saying that, "this is a difficult time for our party and these election results are a symptom of that. We have the privilege of governing our country at a momentous time and we have a responsibility of delivering something truly historic. What is momentous and historic is seldom simple and straightforward."

"But I think there was a simple message from yesterday's elections to both us and the Labour Party — just get on and deliver Brexit," Miss May added.

In an astounding night of political drama, Jeremy Corbyn's opposition Labour Party also experienced significant losses, numbering at about 100 seats, while UKIP lost 61. In stark contrast, the pro-EU Liberal Democrats secured well over 450 new seats.



Independent candidates have too been on the march, picking up more than 220 seats as a result of the vote. The pro-EU Change UK — the Independent Group, formed in February 2019, celebrated their gains, slamming Brexit failures of the mainstream politicians and hailing the voters for supporting "parties backing a #PeoplesVote and independents."