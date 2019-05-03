Register
13:04 GMT +303 May 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Counting of ballots begins in the Northern Ireland local elections as at Coleraine Leisure centre in County Londonderry, Friday May 3, 2019. Elections were held Thursday for more than 8,000 seats on 259 local authorities across England — although not in London — and Northern Ireland.

    Key UK Parties Facing Backlash in Local Elections in England, N Ireland - Report

    © AP Photo / Niall Carson
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 10

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Two main UK political parties, the ruling Conservative Party and the opposition Labour Party, are facing a backlash in local elections in England and Northern Ireland, with smaller parties gaining momentum amid Brexit deadlock, BBC reported on Friday.

    Citizens of England and Northern Ireland went to polls on Thursday to chose members of 248 out of 353 English local councils, six directly elected English mayors and members of all the 11 local councils in Northern Ireland.

    Yerevan City Council elections
    © Sputnik /
    The Silenced Seven: Who are the Bad Boys (and Girls) of UK Local Elections?
    As of 9 a.m. local time (08:00 GMT), results in around 110 English councils have been declared, and the results of the elections in the remaining English authorities are expected to be announced later on Friday, BBC specified. Meanwhile, the results of the Northern Irish elections are expected to be confirmed no earlier than late on Saturday, since a different electoral system is used in Northern Ireland.

    According to the most recent data, the Conservative Party has lost 16 councils, winning two and losing 396 councilors in total, while the Labour Party has lost three councils and won one, losing as many as 81 councilors. Meanwhile, the Liberal Democrats party has won eight councils and 271 councilors, the Green Party has gained 36 councilors, and smaller and independent parties have gained 224 councilors in total.

    READ MORE: May Desperate to Get Deal to Stop EU Elections From Taking Place — UKIP Founder

    John McDonnell, the shadow chancellor of the Exchequer and a member of the Labour Party, voiced the belief on Friday that the elections had signaled that the government had to take action to finally overcome the Brexit crisis.

    "We'll see what final results of local elections look like by end of day as they are pretty mixed geographically up to now but so far message from local elections — "Brexit — sort it." Message received," McDonnell wrote on Twitter.

    ​The United Kingdom was initially set to leave the European Union on March 29, but the government failed to secure support for its divorce agreement before the deadline, which prompted London to seek an extension to avoid a no-deal scenario.

    As a result of the European Council's special meeting, held on April 10, London received a flexible Brexit extension until October 31. The country is obliged to hold European elections in May if it does not leave by that time or withdraw without a deal on June 1.

    Related:

    Voters Paws for Thought as They Show Off Their Cute Dogs at UK Polling Stations
    Theresa May Fires UK Defence Secretary Williamson Over Huawei Leak
    UK PM: Government and Labour Party Both Want to 'Protect Jobs' After Brexit
    Tags:
    election, UK Conservative Party, Labour party, Northern Ireland, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Cruisin' With the Top Down: Luxurious Aurus Senat Convertible
    Cruisin' With the Top Down: Senat Aurus Luxury Convertible On Display for 9 May
    Firearms, Finances & Filings
    Firearms, Finances & Filings
    Fire at Notre-Dame Cathedral
    Heart of Paris on Fire: Devastating Blaze in Notre Dame in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse