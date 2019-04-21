American Guided-Missile Destroyer USS Ross Arrives at Georgian Port - US Embassy

The US destroyer is equipped with Tomahawk cruise missiles and is capable of intercepting ballistic missiles launched from enemy submarines.

The US Navy's guided-missile destroyer the USS Ross (DDG-71) arrived at the port of Batumi on Sunday, a statement by the US Embassy in Georgia said. This is the first visit by the vessel to Georgia.

"Our allies in Europe still contribute greatly to the Black Sea region's security. The crew and I are looking forward to see the improvement of military compatibility in a dynamic environment and to get familiar with the region's history and culture", the destroyer's commander, Dave Coles, said, as quoted by the US Embassy's press service.

According to Russian media, the crew of the USS Ross will hold naval drills together with their Georgian colleagues on 25 April before leaving the country's territorial waters.

On Sunday, the portal Bosphorus Observer reported that the British Royal Navy's HMS Echo had entered the Black Sea. According to British authorities, the ship was deployed to the region in order to participate in a freedom of navigation manoeuvre.

Earlier in April, NATO countries conducted military drills in the Black Sea. The Russian Navy carried out its own exercises, and the country's Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko warned that increased NATO activity in the area heightens the risks to regional security.