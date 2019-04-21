Zelenskiy Winning Ukrainian Presidential Elections With 73% - Exit Polls

Preliminary results from the exit polls suggest that Volodymyr Zelenskiy, one of the two presidential candidates in the second round of the Ukrainian elections, has gained 73.2% of the votes, with his opponent, incumbent President Petro Poroshenko, taking 25.3%.

More detailed reports show that in western Ukraine, Zelenskiy won around 56.4% of local votes, while in the eastern parts of the country he received around 88% of total votes. His opponent received 43.6% and 12% respectively. The central and southern parts of the country also largely favoured Zelenskiy, who received 72.3% and 86% of the votes there respectively.

Commenting on his leading position in the first exit polls, Zelenskiy vowed he "will not let Ukrainians down". He also jokingly suggested renaming a group of comedians that he led for many years from Quarter 95 to Quarter 73, referring to his preliminary results in the elections.

His opponent stated, while addressing supporters after the publication of the exit poll results, that they "should never give up". Poroshenko conceded defeat, but promised to remain in politics.

Ukraine held the second round of its presidential elections on 21 April after none of the candidates managed to secure the necessary amount of votes to win in the first round on 31 March.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW