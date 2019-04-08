Putin Open to Provocation-Free Dialogue With Ukraine's Zelenskiy - Kremlin

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian President Vladimir Putin is ready to discuss any pressing issues with the Ukrainian presidential hopeful, Volodymyr Zelenskiy, if such a dialogue is free of provocations, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Monday.

"In general, Putin is always open for dialogue, except for the situations when [Kiev] is trying to couple this dialogue with various provocations, sabotage and so on. In such cases, Putin’s reaction is very clear, unequivocal and decisive," Peskov said.

READ MORE: Things to Know About Ukraine Election Frontrunner, Comic Volodymyr Zelenskiy

© REUTERS / Kacper Pempel Have a Deeper Look Into Presidential Election Process in Ukraine

Ukrainian frontrunner Zelenskiy said Sunday he was ready for talks with Putin on the Donbass conflict in the presence of Western powers.

Ukrainian presidential hopeful Zelensky has won first election round with 30.24 percent of votes, final results of the ballot count revealed, while Poroshenko has gained 15.95 percent of votes.