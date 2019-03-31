Ukraine Presidential Election: Comedian Zelenskiy Wins 1st Round - Exit Poll

The final vote results are to be published before 10 April. If no candidate manages to get over 50 per cent of the vote, a second tour will be set on 21 April.

Comedian Volodymyr Zelenskiy received 30.7% of votes and will participate in the second round of the presidential election in Ukraine, the results of the exit poll show. Incumbent President Petro Poroshenko came second in the first round, with 17.8% of the vote.

According to the all-Ukrainian exit poll organised by the 112 Ukraina and NewsOne media outlets, the majority of pro-Zelenskiy votes came from Eastern parts of the country, with 42.4 per cent of voters in the area backing the comedian-turned-presidential-candidate.

Zelenskiy failed to mobilise significant support from the Western part of Ukraine, winning few votes from the area.