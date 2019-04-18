Electrical Short-Circuit 'Likely Caused' Notre Dame Fire - Police Official

Earlier, French media reported that investigators consider a short circuit as the possible cause of the fire at the iconic Paris cathedral.

Investigators believe that the most likely cause of the Notre Dame Cathedral fire is an electrical short-circuit, a French judicial police official said on Thursday.

A day before the Le Parisien newspaper reported, citing a source, that investigators "raise questions about the lifting mechanisms used in the repair work" considering a short circuit as the possible cause of the fire.

READ MORE: Short Circuit Might Have Caused Notre Dame Blaze — Reports

The landmark Gothic cathedral, dating back to the 12th century, caught fire on Monday evening. The building was heavily damaged in the blaze and two-thirds of the cathedral's wooden roof was destroyed in the fire. The main spire and clock collapsed, but the two main towers survived.

In the meantime, France's Heritage Foundation, which launched a nationwide fundraising campaign for the restoration of the landmark in the wake of the tragedy, announced that it collected $15 million to rebuild the cathedral.

READ MORE: First Satellite PHOTO of Fire-Ravaged Notre Dame Appears Online

The total amount pledged has already reached $1 billion. Many companies, including L'Oreal, the world's largest cosmetics group, LVMH luxury goods company and the Artemis holding company, as well as prominent businessmen, pledged large sums of money for the restoration of the famous cathedral.