Heart of Paris on Fire: Devastating Blaze in Notre Dame in Facts and Details

A massive fire broke out at the cathedral on the evening of 15 April, causing the collapse of the Notre Dame’s spire and two-thirds of its roof. The blaze was fully extinguished only on Tuesday morning. Though the inferno badly damaged the iconic church, the two main towers, relics and main works of art were saved.
The source of the tragic fire remains unclear, but it might have been linked to the renovation work which was going on at the time. Prosecutors consider some sort of accident to be the most likely cause of the blaze.
