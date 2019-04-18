First Satellite PHOTO of Fire-Ravaged Notre Dame Appears Online

The priceless Paris landmark went up in flames on Monday evening; the battle to extinguish the blaze took nine hours.

The first snapshot made from space of Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris after the devastating fire has been posted on Twitter by Copernicus — The European Earth Observation Programme.

"Our colleagues from PlanetLabs (an American company operating satellite remote sensing) who contributed to the Copernicus mission have posted what we consider to be the first public satellite image of Notre Dame after the fire," the report said.

READ MORE: Outrage as Alleged 'Notre Dame Timber' Appears on eBay After Horrific Fire

🔴Breaking: our colleagues from @planetlabs, one of the Copernicus Contributing Missions, have kindly supplied us with what we believe to be the 1st available satellite image of #NotreDame after the fire

Respect & admiration for @PompiersParis

Below: earlier image for comparison pic.twitter.com/Er69G6U8d6 — Copernicus EU (@CopernicusEU) April 17, 2019

Attached to it is an image from a satellite, and below — Notre Dame before the fire.

A devastating fire broke out at Notre Dame in Paris on Monday evening, causing the collapse of the cathedral's spire and two-thirds of its roof. The blaze was fully extinguished only on Tuesday morning.

READ MORE: Macron Appoints Special Representative on Notre Dame Restoration

The cause of the blaze remains unclear but may have been linked to renovation work. The fire consumed some of the invaluable treasures preserved at the cathedral. The extent of the damage is still being assessed. According to firefighters, the structure of Notre Dame and the main works of art, as well as the precious relics kept in the cathedral, survived the blaze.