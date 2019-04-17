Register
15:25 GMT +3
17 April 2019
    A view of the debris inside Notre-Dame de Paris in the aftermath of a fire that devastated the cathedral, during the visit of French Interior Minister Christophe Castaner (not pictured) in Paris, France, April 16, 2019

    Notre Dame Tragedy Shows Monuments Require Better Response Plans - US Non-Profit

    © REUTERS / Christophe Petit Tesson
    Topic:
    Fire Breaks Out at Iconic Notre Dame in Paris: Cathedral Partially Destroyed (44)
    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - All important world landmarks must have better early detection and response plans in place after the devastating fire at the Notre Dame cathedral in Paris, president of the Alliance for the Restoration of Cultural Heritage (ARCH International) Cheryl Benard told Sputnik on Tuesday.

    "The important thing for all iconic monuments is to put in place a much faster and better early detection and response plan," Cheryl said. "Obviously things went badly wrong here or the fire would not have spread so quickly… Don’t take your historic treasures for granted, and learn to love and respect those of other people too. This is really a common thing that we all share as human beings, the appreciation for beautiful things and the connection to our history."

    READ MORE: Donors Pledge About $1.1Bln for Notre Dame Restoration — Reports

    A massive fire broke out at Notre Dame on Monday evening, causing the collapse of the cathedral's spire and two-thirds of its roof. The blaze was fully extinguished only on Tuesday morning. French President Emmanuel Macron has described the incident as a "terrible tragedy" and promised to rebuild the 850-year-old cathedral.

    "The images of local citizens and tourists watching the unfolding drama and spontaneously praying and singing together, showed once again the depth of feeling that people have towards their special structures and monuments," Cheryl stressed. "We work with people in less known places, who feel exactly the same way such as in Iraq (Nineveh Province), where we are helping the locals rescue the shrine of a biblical prophet, that is located in the middle of their town, Alqosh, or townspeople in Greece who are protecting 'their' bronze age underwater city."

    People attend a vigil in Paris, Tuesday April 16, 2019. Firefighters declared success Tuesday in a more than 12-hour battle to extinguish an inferno engulfing Paris' iconic Notre Dame cathedral that claimed its spire and roof, but spared its bell towers and the purported Crown of Christ.
    © AP Photo/ Michel Euler
    Nighttime Vigil for Notre Dame Cathedral Held in Paris (PHOTOS)
    The cause of the Paris blaze remains unclear but may have been linked to renovation work. Paris Prosecutor Remy Heitz told reporters on Tuesday that nothing has been uncovered that speaks of a premeditated action.

    European Parliament President Antonio Tajani suggested earlier on Tuesday that the members of the EU legislature collect funds for the restoration of the Notre Dame cathedral.

    In addition, the French heritage foundation and the US-based French Heritage Society began fund-raising campaigns soon after the fire to help rebuild the landmark cathedral. French billionaire Francois-Henri Pinault has, in turn, pledged in a statement to donate together with his father as much as 100 million euros (over $113 million) for the reconstruction of Notre Dame.

    "Hundreds of millions of dollars have already been pledged for the restoration. While this was a tragic event, the best experts and all necessary resources will definitely be available," Cheryl said.

    Macron said in an address to the nation on Tuesday that the Notre Dame cathedral would hopefully be rebuilt within five years.

    READ MORE: ‘It Will Not Fall Down': French Officials Dismissed Notre Dame's State in 2017

    Macron praised firefighters and said he was convinced that the French people could mobilize in the face of this tragedy. Pledges of donations have been pouring in since Tuesday morning. Russian President Vladimir Putin said his country's experts were ready to help with the renovation.

    The fire took some of the invaluable treasures preserved at the cathedral. The extent of the damage is still being assessed. Sneska Quaedvlieg-Mihailovic, the head of Europa Nostra, a leading pan-European federation for cultural heritage, told Sputnik the tragedy should raise awareness of the need to invest in historical sites.

    monuments, Notre Dame de Paris, Paris, France
