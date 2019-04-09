EU Envoys Considering Extension of Brexit Deadline to 30 March, 2020 - Report

EU envoys are considering extending the UK's Brexit deadline to 30 March, 2020, with a final end-date to be confirmed later, Reuters reported, citing an EU official.

The European Union's second Brexit delay could go on until 30 March, 2020, an official with the bloc said, as 27 national envoys were preparing for a leaders' summit on Wednesday that is due to decide on the matter, Reuters reported.

Earlier in the day UK House of Commons approved the plan of Prime Minister Theresa May to postpone the withdrawal from the European Union to 30 June from 12 April.

Earlier it was reported that EU chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier urged bloc members to agree to UK Prime Minister Theresa May's plea to give the UK government an extension until June 30, 2019, but not offer a more lengthy extension, keeping pressure on UK lawmakers to pass some form of withdrawal agreement.

However, the leaked note from the meeting has revealed that the remaining EU members look more and more ready to consider an up to nine-month extension, also creating a "mechanism" to keep an eye on London's Brexit progress, the Guardian newspaper reported on Tuesday.

After the United Kingdom failed to agree on the Brexit deal by the initial March 29 deadline, Brussels extended the deadline until April 12 in a bid to give UK lawmakers more time to find a way out of the Brexit deadlock or leave without a deal.

However, UK parliament has so far failed to reach a consensus on the withdrawal arrangements but passed a law effectively obliging May to seek another Brexit delay with Brussels to prevent a no-deal Brexit on Friday.

In a bid to finally find a widely accepted solution, the prime minister has offered opposition leader Jeremy Corbyn to engage in cross-party talks.

