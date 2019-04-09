Register
    A pro-leave supporter, right, hods a placard in front of a group of pro-remain supporters during demonstrations in London, Tuesday, Jan. 29, 2019. Britain's Parliament is set to vote on competing Brexit plans, with Prime Minister Theresa May desperately seeking a mandate from lawmakers to help secure concessions from the European Union.

    Brexit Delay Bill Gets Royal Assent, Becomes Law - UK House of Commons

    © AP Photo / Matt Dunham
    Britain's Parliament approved legislation on Monday that would provide UK lawmakers the power to scrutinize and even alter Prime Minister Theresa May's request that the European Union agree to delay Brexit until 30 June, Reuters reported.

    The legislation, proposed by Labour MP Yvette Cooper, aims to force May to request an extension for Brexit, which is currently set for Friday. Later on Monday the bill got its final rubber stamp approval from Queen Elizabeth. The law will reportedly allow lawmakers to make legally binding changes to May's requested departure date during a debate slated for Tuesday.

    READ MORE: May Says Brexit Choice Narrowed to Leaving EU With Deal or Remaining in Bloc

    An anti-Brexit pro-remain supporter shouts out during a gathering outside the House of Parliament in London, Tuesday, March 12, 2019.
    © AP Photo / Tim Ireland
    Public Will Become Unhappy With Further Extensions – Campaigner on Potential Brexit Delay
    The United Kingdom has already been given one Brexit deadline extension by the European Council, but it appears in need of another one. At the moment, unless a new delay is granted, the United Kingdom risks tumbling out of the EU on 12 April without a deal.

    The UK Parliament has rejected the government's withdrawal deal three times, although it has also voted against leaving without an agreement. After the deal was last voted down in late March, European Council President Donald Tusk called for a special council meeting on 10 April. The European Commission said at the time that a no-deal Brexit had become a possible scenario.

    May has advocated giving up access to the EU customs union and using the post-Brexit transition period to agree a UK-EU trade deal that would allow her country to become a global trading nation.

    READ MORE: EU's Brexit Negotiator Says Brussels Stands Fully Behind Ireland

    Meanwhile, the EU has reportedly been preparing for all scenarios for a long time, and European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker said last week that there would be no short Brexit delay past the new deadline of 12 April.

