Salvini Builds 4-Party Right-Wing Alliance Ahead of EU Parliament Elections

MILAN (Sputnik) - Italian deputy prime minister and the leader of the Lega party, Matteo Salvini, set up an alliance of four right-wing European parties on Monday, ahead of the elections to the European Parliament that will take place in May.

"We are building a community, a family. I am working on a new European project," Salvini announced at an event titled "Towards a Common Sense Europe!" in Milan.

Salvini added that while many European citizens were "dissatisfied with the European Union," the alliance would work to bring "work, family, security and the future of the youth in the centre of attention."

"It is the alliance that looks in the future. We will start from today, and from today our family will enlarge," Salvini said.

He added that other movements of the Europe of Nations and Freedom group in the European Parliament would join the alliance, though there were certain differences among them.

Joerg Meuthen, the federal spokesman for the German Alternative fur Deutschland party, Olli Kotro from The Finns Party and Anders Vistisen, a member of the European Parliament from the Danish People's Party, were present at the event.