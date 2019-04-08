Salvini Builds 4-Party Right-Wing Alliance Ahead of EU Parliament Elections

"We are building a community, a family. I am working on a new European project," Salvini announced at an event titled "Towards a Common Sense Europe!" in Milan.
READ MORE: Italy's Salvini Hopes to Forge Eurosceptic Alliance Ahead of EU Vote in May
Salvini added that while many European citizens were "dissatisfied with the European Union," the alliance would work to bring "work, family, security and the future of the youth in the centre of attention."
"It is the alliance that looks in the future. We will start from today, and from today our family will enlarge," Salvini said.
Joerg Meuthen, the federal spokesman for the German Alternative fur Deutschland party, Olli Kotro from The Finns Party and Anders Vistisen, a member of the European Parliament from the Danish People's Party, were present at the event.
All comments
Show new comments (0)