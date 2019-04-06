Register
17:42 GMT +306 April 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    French National Front president Marine Le Pen, left, hugs Italy's Northern League leader Matteo Salvini during the Europe of Nations and Freedom movement meeting in Milan, Italy, Thursday, Jan. 28, 2016

    Italy's Salvini Hopes to Forge Eurosceptic Alliance Ahead of EU Vote in May

    © AP Photo / Antonio Calanni
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 10

    BRUSSELS (Sputnik) - Italian Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini of the governing Lega party will hold a meeting on Monday of right-wing EU parties with the aim of creating a eurosceptic alliance before this May’s elections to the European parliament.

    Italian media reported that eurosceptic parties from 20 countries were invited to the gathering in a Milan hotel. The organizers are careful not to give away details since some are still hesitant and mutual exclusions are not ruled out. Further details are expected this weekend, if at all.

    Salvini has solid experience in Europe. He knows the functioning of the European Parliament inside out, having served there since 2004. He joined Lega Nord of Umberto Bossi in 1990 and rose through the ranks to become the uncontested leader of the party, which has abandoned its "Northern Italian" approach and addresses itself to all Italians.

    With 47 days until the European elections, the flamboyant Milanese will try to position himself as a natural leader for the Eurosceptic forces in Europe.

    Euroscepticism on the Rise

    Italian Deputy Prime Minister and League leader Matteo Salvini arrives for a news conference at the Senate upper house parliament building in Rome, Italy March 8, 2019
    © REUTERS / Yara Nardi
    EXCLUSIVE: 'My Only Purpose Is to Save Europe' – Salvini to Sputnik
    Lega’s political manifesto ahead of the European elections "underlines and reaffirms common Christian roots, defends national identity and the supremacy of the Italian constitution over European laws and directives". Lega, and its coalition partner, the Five Star Movement, also strongly oppose massive immigration, European integration and the austerity policies imposed since the 2008 financial crisis.

    Euroskeptics are also in power in Hungary, Austria and Poland but they are also riding high in several countries, including France, Germany, the Netherlands, and are predicted to make significant advances in May’s elections. In Spain, the new right-wing VOX party will enter parliament for the first time.

    Their difficulty at European level will be to present a united front. Most are new and are not especially keen on making concessions.

    READ MORE: Italian Senate Votes Down Case Against Salvini Over Migration Issue — Senator

    For the countries of the group of Visegrad Four group — the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland and Slovakia — there should not be any problem to be there, although there are significant differences between them and Italy.

    Salvini tried to iron out any problem with Poland. Last year, he met Jaroslaw Kaczynski, the head of the Law and Justice party in Warsaw, and spoke of the concept of a "European spring" to replace the "Germany-France axis" that still dominates the continent.

    Salvini tweeted on Friday he took time to see his ally, Marine Le Pen, of the National Rally party, to discuss the alliance on the sidelines of the EU interior ministers’ meeting in Paris. She cannot attend the meeting in Milan but will be represented.

    Flags outside the building of the European Parliament in Strasbourg
    © Sputnik / Alexey Vitvitsky
    'EU Policy as a Whole is Turning to the Right' - Political Commentator
    Marine Le Pen’s parliamentary group, Europe of Nations and Freedom, currently has 36 seats in the 751-member European parliament. It is the smallest group in the hemicycle. There have been discussions with the group of UKIP and others, Europe of Freedom and Democracy (EFD), which has 34 members. They vote often together but several right parties in the EFD consider the image of ENF as too extreme to merge the two groups.

    Tough Choices to be Made

    Filip Dewinter (VB), a Belgian lawmaker from the Flemish nationalist Vlaams Belang party in the Europe of Freedom and Democracy Alliance, confirmed to Sputnik that VB will come to Milan.

    "We will, of course, attend this meeting on Monday in Milan… Parties will be selected by Salvini upon their programs of course, but there will be many more parties, with the same ideas, outside the Alliance, because of national issues or existence of other parties at the national level that are already part of the present alliance", he said.

    Dewinter predicted that choices would have to be made between parties that have opposite programs.

    "For the Netherlands for example, the fact that Geert Wilders and his PVV party are a member makes it difficult if not impossible to have Thierry Baudet and his Forum for Democracy (FVD) on board. It is a pity, both parties have programs that we can support but exclude each other", he said.

    READ MORE: Analysts Predict EU Parl't to ‘Veer to the Right' Amid Budapest-Brussels Spat

    He emphasised that the presently dominant parties in the European Parliament do not represent the European Union's interests, including in its relations with Russia.

    "We are sure of one thing: we are winners in less than a month! Salvini is right to begin organizing the right", Dewinter concluded.

    AfD Feeling 'Positive' About Alliance

    The Alternative for Germany (AfD), which is now the second most popular in the country, will attend the Milan gathering, its co-leader, Joerg Meuthen, has confirmed to Sputnik.

    "We will be present in Milan on Monday for the meeting organized by Lega and are very positive to their will of organizing an alliance of the Right parties in Europe. We believe in national self-responsibility instead of the European blurring of responsibilities", he said.

    READ MORE: European Parliament Head Apologises for His Mussolini Remarks Amid Outrage

    He argued that EU binding budget rules had never applied to countries such as France where President Emmanuel Macron and his predecessors never respected the deficit rules, proving that the European Commission is "a toothless tiger," in Meuthen’s own words.

    "By his independent moves from Brussels, Salvini teaches the establishment that Italy is a sovereign state. As such, Italy is responsible for its budgetary policy. Of course, Italy must shoulder the consequences that come with it. Europe can only function as Europe of the Fatherlands," he stressed.

    Meuthen said the AfD had spoken out against all bailouts of national governments since the beginning of the 2008 crisis and promised to continue to do so in the future.

    He also credited Salvini with unilaterally stopping the influx of migrants from North Africa after Italy closed ports to migrant rescue ships last year.

    The views and opinions expressed by the speaker do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    Italian PM Salvini Invites Right-Wing Parties to Unite Amid European Elections
    EXCLUSIVE: 'My Only Purpose Is to Save Europe' – Salvini to Sputnik
    Matteo Salvini to Sputnik: 'I Don't Make Forecasts, I Look at Numbers'
    Tags:
    Eurosceptics, Vlaams Belang (Flemish Interest), Five Star Movement (M5S), Lega Nord Party, Alternative for Germany (AfD), Joerg Meuthen, Filip Dewinter, Matteo Salvini, Marine Le Pen, European Union, Italy, Czech Republic
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: 30 March - 5 April
    This Week in Pictures: 30 March - 5 April
    Holy (No) Guacamole?!
    Holy (No) Guacamole?!
    NATO Bombing of Yugoslavia: History of the Conflict
    NATO Bombing of Yugoslavia: History of the Conflict
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse