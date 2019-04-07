Register
18:19 GMT +307 April 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Former British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson leaves the Cabinet Office in London, Britain March 19, 2019.

    Jacob Rees-Mogg Predicts Boris Johnson Could ‘Unite Tories’ and Win Election

    © REUTERS / Henry Nicholls
    Europe
    Get short URL
    102

    The Brexit drama shows no signs of ending, and the beleaguered prime minister has promised to resign if her deal gets through parliament. This announcement has stirred speculation about a Tory leadership contest, with hard-line Brexiteer Boris Johnson among the frontrunners.

    Jacob Rees-Mogg, a prominent Tory Brexiteer and one of the most vocal critics of Theresa May’s Brexit deal, has hinted that he could back Boris Johnson in a future leadership contest.

    “I think very highly of Boris Johnson who managed to win in London twice in a Labour area [and] has a great connection with voters,” Rees-Mogg said in an interview with Sky News program.

    He believes that aside from the withdrawal issue, Johnson is “very much in the middle” of the Tory Party and could unite it. The party is currently fractured over Brexit, but Rees-Mogg believes Johnson could lead it to victory in an election.

    READ MORE: Brexit Impasse: What Does May Hope to Accomplish in Extra 3 Months?

    The UK was scheduled to leave the European Union on 29 March, but British lawmakers, including over a hundred members of Theresa May’s own party, rejected her Brexit deal. The main sticking point is the Irish border issue: Theresa May and fellow EU leaders agreed to a so-called “backstop”, a policy to avoid any physical barrier in Northern Ireland until another solution is found.

    Opponents of her deal, including Northern Ireland’s Democratic Unionist Party (DUP), argue that this policy, which would see Northern Ireland remain aligned with some EU rules, poses a threat to the country’s constitutional integrity.

    MPs have also blocked a no-deal Brexit, prompting Theresa May to state that the UK would either get a divorce deal passed or not leave at all.

    Brussels has agreed to set 12 April as the ultimate deadline for the approval of the withdrawal agreement, which means that if it doesn’t receive enough support in parliament by that date, London would not be granted a further delay to depart from the bloc without a deal in place or some sort of plan.

    Meanwhile, some MPs are warning the PM that they will move to replace her within weeks if the UK is forced to take part in the elections to the European Parliament at the end of May and extend its EU membership beyond this June.

    In a bid to get her deal through parliament, Theresa May reached out to the Labour Party to try and reach a compromise. She has gone to great lengths to secure a deal and even promised to stand down if it goes through.

    Jacob Reese-Mogg was critical of May’s move, however. “I think the prime minister risks giving a degree of credibility to [Labour leader] Mr Corbyn and undermining the general thrust of the Conservative argument that he is a Marxist who would be dangerous to this nation’s interests,” he opined.

    Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May speaks in Parliament in London, Britain, March 12, 2019, in this screen grab taken from video.
    © REUTERS /
    Tory Lawmakers Plan Mass Resignation if Brexit Delayed for Too Long - Reports

    Rees-Mogg, who chairs the pro-Brexit European Research Group within the Conservative Party, also praised Remainer Amber Rudd, the secretary of state for work and pensions, who has also been tipped as a potential contender. Johnson and Rudd are reportedly in talks to forge an alliance to replace Theresa May at the helm of the party.

    Johnson, the former mayor of London and foreign secretary, is an ardent Brexiteer and a staunch opponent of May's soft Brexit agreement. Last July, he quit his post in the cabinet over the PM's negotiating strategy and most recently, he called her deal a “democratic disaster”. However, he announced a week ago that he would still back her deal in case of a third ratification vote to prevent parliament from “stealing Brexit”.

    Related:

    It is Impossible not to Feel Betrayed Over Brexit
    Public Will Become Unhappy With Further Extensions – Campaigner on Brexit Delay
    UK PM May Asks Brussels to Delay Brexit Until 30 June - Reports
    UKIP MEP on Brexit: Worst Thing Government Can Do is Turn It on Its Head
    'Hard Limits' to UK-China Link Despite Need for New Friends Post Brexit
    Tags:
    Brexit, Labour Party, Conservative Party, European Union, Jacob Rees-Mogg, Amber Rudd, Jeremy Corbyn, Boris Johnson, Theresa May, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: 30 March - 5 April
    This Week in Pictures: 30 March - 5 April
    Holy (No) Guacamole?!
    Holy (No) Guacamole?!
    NATO Bombing of Yugoslavia: History of the Conflict
    NATO Bombing of Yugoslavia: History of the Conflict
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse