UK PM May Says She Will Step Down Once Brexit is Delivered - Reports

According to the prime minister, she would make such a move in order to get Eurosceptic MPs to back her withdrawal deal. May's decision means that if the deal is approved, it will be up to the country's next prime minister to decide on the future of UK's relations with EU, the Independent says.
MP leaving the room says PM says she won’t stay to lead next phase of negotiations — back the deal and I ll go— Laura Kuenssberg (@bbclaurak) 27 марта 2019 г.
