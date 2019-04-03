No More Brexit Delays, April 12 is Ultimate Deadline - Juncker

In the latest development of Brexit negotiations between Brussels and London, Theresa May’s optimistic outlook on reaching a deal but needing a bit more time has been delivered a blow by the European Commission President.

Jean-Claude Juncker dismissed the idea that Britain would not get any further short delays to Brexit unless the UK Parliament ratifies the EU exit deal on 12 April the latest.

"The 12th of April is the ultimate deadline for approval of the Withdrawal Agreement by the House of Commons. If it has not done so by then, no further short extension will be possible," Juncker told the European Parliament.

"A 'no-deal' at midnight on the 12th of April is now a very likely scenario. It is not the outcome I want. But it is an outcome for which I have made sure the EU is ready."

