EU Voices Concern Over US Revocation of Visa From ICC Prosecutor

"The European Union reiterates its serious concern about the US policy towards the ICC", the spokesperson of the European External Action Service stated expressing support for the International Criminal Court (ICC) following Washington's decision to revoke the ICC Prosecutor's visa for entry into the US.
According to the statement, the ICC plays a key role in the fight against impunity.
"The EU emphasises that protecting the neutrality and judicial independence of the ICC is paramount to its effectiveness and proper functioning", he said.
The statement comes a day after ICC Chief Prosecutor Fatou Bensouda announced her visa had been revoked as the US authorities earlier warned about imposing restrictions on individuals connected to any ICC investigation into alleged war crimes committed by US personnel in Afghanistan or by US allies, particularly Israel.
READ MORE: US Revokes Visa of International Court Prosecutor Fatou Bensouda — Office
In 2017, Bensouda started an investigation into alleged war crimes by the US Army and the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) committed in Afghanistan between December 2002 and March 2008.
