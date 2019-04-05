US Revokes Visa of International Court Prosecutor Fatou Bensouda - Office

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo stated last month that Washington would impose visa restrictions on individuals linked to the International Criminal Court's (ICC) prospective investigation into alleged war crimes committed by US personnel in Afghanistan.

The International Criminal Court prosecutor said in a statement that her US visa had been revoked, the AFP reported.

According to the statement, Prosecutor Fatou Bensouda's office emphasised that she "has an independent and impartial mandate" under the court's founding treaty, the Rome Statute.

"The Prosecutor and her office will continue to undertake that statutory duty with utmost commitment and professionalism, without fear or favour", the statement said.

The report comes after US authorities warned individuals connected to the proposed ICC investigation of American servicemen that they might not be allowed to enter the United States.

READ MORE: US Visa Denial to ICC Staff ‘Reeks of Totalitarianism' — Rights Group

© AFP 2019 / Martijn Beekman ICC Vows to Continue 'Independent Work' After Pompeo's Visa Restriction Threats

Last year, President Donald Trump told the United Nations General Assembly that the US would never surrender its sovereignty by supporting the ICC and will always consider it to be an illegitimate global institution.

Washington has criticised the ICC since the body was first introduced during the Clinton administration, claiming it would be used by enemies of the US for politically motivated attacks against Americans serving overseas, especially US service members. In 2002, Congress passed a law banning US support for the ICC and also allowed the government to use all necessary means to repatriate any American citizen detained by the court.

The ICC, which is located in The Hague, Netherlands, was formed to investigate and prosecute war crimes and other crimes against humanity when national governments are unable to act.