Register
17:09 GMT +305 April 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Sweden's national coordinator against violent extremism said that some children have now returned to Sweden after living in Daesh-controlled territory for up to two years.

    Germany Brings Back First Children of Daesh Supporters From Abroad

    © AP Photo / Manu Brabo, File
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    Following the fall of the last Daesh* strongholds in Syria and Iraq, some militants from Europe, their wives, and children are trying to find ways to get back home. This has become a problem for authorities in the countries they came from, who are now struggling to find a way to deal with returnees and their families.

    According to the German Foreign Ministry, the country’s government has brought back the first children of German Daesh* followers from Iraq.  According to the German news agency DPA, several underage children have been brought back and placed with relatives. The German government announced that it is going to bring these children, sometimes referred to “cubs of the caliphate”, to their parents’ home country at the end of 2017. 

    The Foreign Ministry declined to provide any further details on the matter, other than that it was a "high single-digit number" of returned children who had been brought from Iraq.

    The most recent group of returnees reportedly includes a woman who fled Syria and landed at Stuttgart airport with her three children. Upon her arrival, she was immediately arrested over allegations of aggravated child abduction, the office of Dusseldorf’s attorney general stated. The 32-year-old German woman from Essen, who has been red-flagged as a threat since at least 2017, went to Syria in autumn of 2015 with her three children against the wishes of the father. One of her kids died abroad, but she bore another child there. 

    READ MORE: Nothing Can Stop Ex-Daesh From Returning to Germany If They're Citizens – Prof

    The DPA reports that in November 2017, there was information that there were about a dozen children and toddlers in Iraq, whose parents had come from Germany and supported Daesh*. It was decided to bring these children to Germany on humanitarian grounds as the government had to act in accordance with the obligation to protect its own citizens. The children were either abducted and brought by their parents to Iraq or were born in the country. The children’s mothers, on the other hand, could be detained for being Daesh* members, according to the media.

    The Foreign Ministry informed that eight German citizens are currently being held in Iraqi custody for colluding with Daesh*, in accordance with decisions of local courts. However, none of the sentences are final, as the German outlet Tagesschau points out. The broadcaster ARD has reported about several cases where the rulings of Iraqi courts are being disputed. For example, one such German, Levent Ö., was sentenced to death in Iraq, but the German government began negotiations last December.  

    At the same time, 31-year-old Fatima M. returned to Germany in February after one year in prison, but she is being investigated for suspected involvement in possible war crimes.

    There are also ongoing debates about how to deal with German citizens who joined Daesh. While Germany’s government was in agreement that citizens with dual nationality should be deprived of their German passports under certain conditions if they become members of terrorist groups, some opposition parties have accused the government of trying to escape the responsibility of having suspected Daesh members put on trial.

    READ MORE: Why Does Left Care for Terrorist Begum's Cub and Not Britain's Murdered Babies?

    This issue is not exclusively German either, as countries both in Europe and elsewhere are facing the same challenge, debating about how to deal with Daesh returnees of their own. The question is on the agenda of today’s meeting of G7 interior ministers, who are gathering in Paris.

    Related:

    'I'm a Daesh Terrorist': Tricks Migrants Use to Avoid Deportation From Germany
    Berlin Considering Revoking German Passports of ‘Dual Citizens’ Who Joined Daesh
    Nothing Can Stop Ex-Daesh From Returning to Germany If They're Citizens – Prof
    Germany Studying Repatriation of Citizens Who Joined Daesh in Syria - Reports
    Tags:
    repatriation, rights, children, terrorist, Daesh, German Foreign Ministry, Iraq, Germany
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Advantages of Being Mobile: 40 Years of Cell Phone Technology
    Advantages of Being Mobile: 40 Years of Cell Phone Technology
    Holy (No) Guacamole?!
    Holy (No) Guacamole?!
    NATO Bombing of Yugoslavia: History of the Conflict
    NATO Bombing of Yugoslavia: History of the Conflict
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse