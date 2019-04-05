Paris to Study Cases of Daesh Fighters' Children Individually – Minister

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - France will consider and decide on each repatriation case of children of jihadists from the Daesh* terror group individually, French Interior Minister Christophe Castaner said on Friday at a press conference held after the G7 interior ministers' meeting.

"You know the French position. We reaffirmed it yesterday night. Terrorists who have gone to combat areas in order to engage in war should face prosecution and be convicted. Then, the issue of their children arises. We have repatriated five children, who were aged under five. They were either orphans or [children] isolated from their parents… We will continue to study situations around these children on a case-by-case basis and make decisions only on this basis", Castaner said, when a journalist asked him whether there were any newly planned repatriations.

Castaner's German counterpart, Horst Seehofer, said that Berlin shared a similar stance.

Seehofer said that Germany wanted to closely examine each case before taking action. While Germany acknowledges its responsibility for its citizens, it is in favour of international solutions, he added. The minister also stressed that sometimes people claimed to be citizens of a certain country, while, in fact, they were not, a situation that called for an investigation.

Earlier this year, france stated it would repatriate at least 130 of its citizens who joined in the ranks of Daesh* to put them on trial.

* Daesh (ISIL/ISIS/IS/Islamic State) is a terrorist organisation banned in Russia