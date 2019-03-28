Shamima Begum's Lawyer Claims Daesh 'Learned a Lot From Israel'

Tasnime Akunjee, the lawyer of British-born Daesh* bride Shamima Begum has alleged the terror group modelled its deadly caliphate "directly" on Israel.
He made his incendiary comments in an interview with the New Statesman following his return from Syria's al-Roj refugee camp, where Begum is currently interred. Akunjee claimed Daesh learned much from Israel about how to build an expansionist state.
"Israel can go into Palestinian territory and build buildings there, then it will call on people from abroad to join the state-building exercise. ISIS [Daesh] copied their model directly from Israel. You have Israel calling on Jews from around the world… they have an automatic right to be a citizen of Israel. That's exactly the same as ISIS, in the sense that if you're Muslim and you come over here, you'll be looked after," he said.
Begum and two friends from London — Kadiza Sultana and Amira Abase — fled to Syria in February 2015, flying to Turkey then crossing the border with the aid of people-smugglers.
Begum eventually ended up in a Kurdish refugee camp where she gave birth to her third child, who also reportedly passed away.
Soon after Miss Begum's first interview with international media in mid-February, UK Home Secretary Sajid Javid asserted that he would do "everything" in his power to block British Daesh fighters and their brides from returning to the UK and promptly stripped Miss Begum of her citizenship, saying that she could claim Bangladeshi citizenship due to her mother's origins in that country. However, Bangladesh quickly shot down that possibility, saying that Miss Begum had been "erroneously identified" as a citizen by the UK government and that she had "never" visited the country.
In the interview, Akunjee revealed he was within 50 metres of her tent on his recent visit but was prevented from seeing her — however, he's still determined to bring the errant Londoner back home, and believes he will eventually succeed.
* Daesh, also known as ISIS, Islamic State is a terrorist group, banned in Russia
