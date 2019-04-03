Register
    A London Underground train arrives at Oxford Circus station in central London on August 20, 2016, following the launch of the 24 hour night tube service

    Woman Convicted of Masturbating in London Tube, Arrest Warrant Issued

    © AFP 2019 / DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS
    In February, a 37-year-old was apprehended by officers at King's Cross station in London after a fellow passenger told police that he saw the woman with a hand in her trousers moving up and down. She, however, reportedly denied any indecency saying that a rash on her inner thigh was to blame for her actions, which had been misinterpreted.

    London’s chair magistrate has found 37-year-old Sarah Hinkson guilty of an offence of outraging public decency for masturbating on a Tube train for several minutes.

    "We find the Crown has proven this incident occurred beyond all reasonable doubt”, chair magistrate Diane Lennon said, citing the witness’ statement.

    The woman, however, failed to attend the hearing, so an arrest warrant has been issued for her.

    Hinkson was arrested by officers at central London’s King’s Cross station in February after fellow passenger Anthony Burton spotted her lying across four seats with her hand in the trousers, loudly moaning, and reported the incident to police. According to the Daily Star, the officers caught the woman with the hand in her pants.

    READ MORE: You-Tube: UK Porn Star Fined £1,000 For Public Orgy in London Underground

    The witness, who is visually impaired in one eye, told the court that he heard a banging and mechanical-like noise when he boarded a train, which turned out to be Hinkson, “banging her foot against the seat or the glass which was making the noise”.

    The man insisted that his imparity had not interfered with what he “quite clearly” saw.

    “All I could see of her hand was the top of her wrist area because the rest of her hand was in her trousers. It was around her crotch, it was blatantly obvious which part of her body it was”, he said, as cited by the Daily Star.

    According to him, although she did not say anything, “there were moans and groans of a sexual nature”.

    However, this differed from what Hinkson herself told police she was doing, dismissing the allegations against her as a misconception.

    “Rash on my inner thigh, I was scratching a rash on my inner thigh. It comes and goes”, she said, according to the Daily Star.

