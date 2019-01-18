Number of Violent Crimes in London Tube Rises By 43% in 3 Years - Police

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A number of violent crimes in the London Underground have risen by 43 percent with 2,838 reported incidents in November 2017-September 2018 in comparison to 1,980 cases in November 2015-October 2016, British Transport Police (BTP) data showed.

According to the statistics published by the London Assembly, King’s Cross St Pancras, which is one of the busiest stations of London Underground, is leading in the number of violent offences with as many as 1,339 crimes in three years.

© AP Photo / Tim Ireland Iraqi Teen Found Guilty Over 2017 London Tube Bomb Attack

The data also showed that a number of weapon offences grew by 126 percent in a given period, from 42 to 95 cases, while sexual attacks increasing from 925 to 1,047.

According to the Guardian newspaper, the UK National Union of Rail, Maritime and Transport Workers (RMT) tends to attribute the increase in crimes rate to government cuts of staff and budget of London’s transport authority, Transport for London (TfL).

This comes after on June 20 the British Transport Police reported that a man was arrested in connection with a minor blast at Southgate Underground station in north London that left five people injured.