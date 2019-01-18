Number of Violent Crimes in London Tube Rises By 43% in 3 Years - Police

According to the statistics published by the London Assembly, King’s Cross St Pancras, which is one of the busiest stations of London Underground, is leading in the number of violent offences with as many as 1,339 crimes in three years.
According to the Guardian newspaper, the UK National Union of Rail, Maritime and Transport Workers (RMT) tends to attribute the increase in crimes rate to government cuts of staff and budget of London’s transport authority, Transport for London (TfL).
This comes after on June 20 the British Transport Police reported that a man was arrested in connection with a minor blast at Southgate Underground station in north London that left five people injured.
