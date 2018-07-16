'We Are Delighted': London Tube Station Renamed to Honor England Head Coach

England’s reaching the semi-final of the 2018 World Cup in Russia was their best World Cup run for 28 years. Before Russia, England had not won a knockout game in a major tournament since 2006.

In a show of appreciation for the team’s good performance at world football’s premiere event, London’s Southgate Tube station will be renamed Gareth Southgate station for 48 hours from Monday morning in honor of the squad’s head coach.

The honor comes after England finished fourth at the FIFA World Cup in Russia, which is the team’s best performance since the 1990 World Cup in Italy.

Even though Gareth Southgate’s team lost to Croatia 1-2 in the quarterfinals and then lost to Belgium 0-2 in Saturday’s third-place playoff in the Krestovsky Stadium in St. Petersburg, they still won heaps of praise back home for their fresh attacking style.

“We’re delighted to be able to show our appreciation to Gareth and the team by renaming the station in his honor. This is another great example of how we, and brands, can work creatively together,” Transport for London’s underground managing director Mark Wilder said.

In the final showdown of the 2018 World Cup played in Moscow’s packed 78,000-seat Luzhniki Stadium on Sunday, France rolled over Croatia 4-2 to win their second World Cup since they first won the much-touted trophy on home soil in 1998.

Russia's first-ever FIFA World Cup kicked off on June 14 and came to a close on Sunday with 64 games played in 11 cities across the country.

