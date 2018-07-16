Register
15:23 GMT +316 July 2018
World Cup 2018 Russia
England manager Gareth Southgate salutes their fans after the match.

'We Are Delighted': London Tube Station Renamed to Honor England Head Coach

© REUTERS / Dylan Martinez
World Cup 2018 Russia News
Get short URL
0 0 0

England’s reaching the semi-final of the 2018 World Cup in Russia was their best World Cup run for 28 years. Before Russia, England had not won a knockout game in a major tournament since 2006.

In a show of appreciation for the team’s good performance at world football’s premiere event, London’s Southgate Tube station will be renamed Gareth Southgate station for 48 hours from Monday morning in honor of the squad’s head coach.

England's players celebrate team's 0-2 victory at the World Cup quarterfinal soccer match between Sweden and England at the Samara Arena, in Samara, Russia, July 7, 2018
© Sputnik / Ramil Sitdikov
England Making History at 2018 FIFA World Cup - Head Coach Southgate
The honor comes after England finished fourth at the FIFA World Cup in Russia, which is the team’s best performance since the 1990 World Cup in Italy.

Even though Gareth Southgate’s team lost to Croatia 1-2 in the quarterfinals and then lost to Belgium 0-2 in Saturday’s third-place playoff in the Krestovsky Stadium in St. Petersburg, they still won heaps of praise back home for their fresh attacking style.

“We’re delighted to be able to show our appreciation to Gareth and the team by renaming the station in his honor. This is another great example of how we, and brands, can work creatively together,” Transport for London’s underground managing director Mark Wilder said.

In the final showdown of the 2018 World Cup played in Moscow’s packed 78,000-seat Luzhniki Stadium on Sunday, France rolled over Croatia 4-2 to win their second World Cup since they first won the much-touted trophy on home soil in 1998.

Russia's first-ever FIFA World Cup kicked off on June 14 and came to a close on Sunday with 64 games played in 11 cities across the country.

READ MORE: England Head Coach Says Communicating With Russian People 'Wonderful Experience'

Related:

England Head Coach Says Communicating With Russian People 'Wonderful Experience'
England Making History at 2018 FIFA World Cup - Head Coach Southgate
Tags:
London metro station, England head coach, honor, FIFA, Gareth Southgate, United Kingdom
Community standardsDiscussion
Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
  • Сomment

World Cup News

All news

Recommended

Multimedia

Register
captcha
Log inPrivacy Policy
Password recovery
captcha
Log inPrivacy Policy
Registration
Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
YesNo
Registration
avatar

Hello, !

I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
Registration
avatar

Hello, !

Log in
I have a Sputniknews.com account
Delete account
Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
YesNo
Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
Close
Community standards

The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

A user comment will be deleted if it:

  • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
  • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
  • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
  • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
  • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
  • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
  • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
  • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
  • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
  • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
  • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
  • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
  • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
  • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
  • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
  • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
  • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
  • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
  • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

The letter must contain:

  • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
  • User ID
  • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

Log in
RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
Ok
Sputnik push notifications

Get push notifications from Sputnik International

AcceptRefuse