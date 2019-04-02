Dutch Police Defuse Explosive in Zeist, Area Remains Cordoned Off

"Bomb experts have defused the explosive. Egelinglaan [street] is still partially closed for a forensic examination," the police of the neighbouring city of Utrecht tweeted.
The police also noted that on 31 March another explosive was found in one of Utrecht streets as well.
This comes after last month, Dutch NL Times news outlet reported that Ulrecht has witnessed a violent shooting on 18 March in a tram that resulted in the death of four people. Dutch authorities said that they were seriously considering terrorist motivations behind the incident.
