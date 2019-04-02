Dutch Police Defuse Explosive in Zeist, Area Remains Cordoned Off

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Dutch police said on Tuesday that an explosive had been located and defused in one of the streets of the country's central town of Zeist, with the area remaining cordoned off by the law enforcement as part of an investigation.

"Bomb experts have defused the explosive. Egelinglaan [street] is still partially closed for a forensic examination," the police of the neighbouring city of Utrecht tweeted.

EOD heeft explosief onschadelijk gemaakt. Egelinglaan is nog gedeeltelijk afgesloten voor forensisch onderzoek. #Zeist. — Politie Utrecht (@PolitieUtrecht) 2 апреля 2019 г.

​The police also noted that on 31 March another explosive was found in one of Utrecht streets as well.

READ MORE: Utrecht Tram Shooting Has Not Derailed Dutch Provincial Elections

This comes after last month, Dutch NL Times news outlet reported that Ulrecht has witnessed a violent shooting on 18 March in a tram that resulted in the death of four people. Dutch authorities said that they were seriously considering terrorist motivations behind the incident.