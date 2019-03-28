Man Injured in Utrecht Tram Mass Shooting Dies, Death Toll Rises to 4 - Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A 74-year-old man died from injuries that he sustained during the mass shooting on a tram in Utrecht, raising the total death toll to four, Dutch NL Times reported on Thursday, citing the national Public Prosecutor's Office.

Initially, it was reported that three people had been killed and three people had sustained injuries following the shooting.

The development means that the suspect arrested for the shooting, Turkish-born Gokmen Tanis, will be charged with a fourth count of manslaughter with a terrorist objective, Dutch NL Times news outlet said.

READ MORE: Anti-Migrant Parties Surge in Dutch Election in Aftermath of Utrecht Shooting

© Sputnik / Denis Bolotskiy Utrecht Tram Shooting Has Not Derailed Dutch Provincial Elections, But Affected City and Countryside Voters

The shooting took place on March 18 in a tram in central Utrecht. Initially, Turkish Anadolu media outlet reported that the suspect had a dispute with a family member. However, the following day, Dutch authorities said that they were seriously considering terrorist motivations behind the incident. Tanis has claimed responsibility for the incident and said he acted alone. The investigation into the motives are continuing and a ruling is expected next week on the initial detention of Tanis.