UK Better Deals With Mythical 'Russian Threat' Than Solves Own Problems - Moscow

BRUSSELS (Sputnik) - The situation with the UK withdrawal from the European Union shows that the UK government seems to be better able to deal with some mythical threats from Russia rather than to solve the problems of the country, Russian Permanent Representative to the European Union Vladimir Chizhov told reporters.

"Now we see, of course, the situation with obvious elements of political chaos, the complete helplessness of the current government, which seems to be better able to deal with the mythical Russian threats rather than solve the pressing problems of their own country," Chizhov said.

Chizhov noted that the final outcome of the story with Brexit is somehow inevitable in the coming days.

"Yesterday, March 29, was expected to be the date of UK's withdrawal from the European Union. This date was chosen by Brexit initiators themselves two years ago and nobody made them hurry up or hold back… Anyway, the midnight is nearing, but there is still no Brexit," the diplomat said.

"I will not guess what will happen in the coming days. However, until April 12, Theresa May's government has much fewer options than it had until today. Although, they exist," Chizhov noted.

The diplomat noted that May's resignation is among such options, but said that this will hardly solve the problem.

On Friday, the UK parliamentarians voted down the agreement negotiated by Theresa May's government and the European Union on the UK withdrawal from the bloc for the third time. Under the existing arrangements, London currently has until April 12 to either present an alternative Brexit plan or leave the European Union without a deal.

European Council President Donald Tusk has called a meeting of the heads of state and government to discuss the possible Brexit scenarios on April 10.

Notably, on Wednesday, UK parliamentarians voted against eight alternative Brexit options which ranged from leaving without a deal or holding the second Brexit referendum to abandoning the withdrawal plans.