Register
20:22 GMT +329 March 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Westminster, London

    Brexit Extension With UK Holding EU Elections Likely After Commons Vote - UKIP

    CC0
    Europe
    Get short URL
    101

    LONDON (Sputnik) - A longer Brexit extension with the United Kingdom holding European parliamentary elections is likely now that the UK House of Commons has rejected the withdrawal deal once again, Gerard Batten, UKIP party leader and a member of the European Parliament for London, told Sputnik.

    "May's 'Not Leaving Deal' rejected for the third time… what's next? The most likely outcome is Article 50 will be extended for a much longer period [and] we'll take part in European elections. UKIP will win big on a policy of unilateral, unconditional withdrawal", Batten said.

    The European Commission said on the results of the latest vote that a no-deal exit became a likely scenario.

    "Perhaps we will just leave. We'll have to wait a while longer to find out", Batten added.

    Steven Woolfe, a member of the European Parliament for North West England, said the defeat of May's deal was to be expected.

    "If you bring a terrible deal that isn't Brexit to the Parliament, the Brexiteers are not going to vote for it, and of course those who oppose it, who don't want Brexit, will use it as a vehicle as well… She should have made sure that we'd have Brexit from the beginning, by leaving", Woolfe told Sputnik.

    The statement comes after the UK parliament voted earlier in the day against the government's withdrawal deal and thus lost the option of leaving on 22 May.

    READ MORE: British Pound Falls 0.43% Against US Dollar in Wake of Brexit Deal Vote 

    An anti-Brexit protester reacts next to a pro-Brexit protester in London, Britain, March 27, 2019.
    © REUTERS / Henry Nicholls
    LIVE UPDATES: World Reacts as UK Lawmakers Reject Brexit Deal for Third Time
    Last week, the European Council gave London until 12 April to come up with a new solution if the withdrawal deal was not passed by 29 March. UK Prime Minister Theresa May, who had pledged to step down if her deal got the necessary support in the parliament, said the search for a solution would continue on Monday.

    However, Brexit remains steeped in uncertainty: earlier this week, the UK House of Commons held a series of indicative votes and rejected all eight alternative options that were put to vote.

    The European elections will take place on 23-26 May.

    The United Kingdom was initially expected to leave on 29 March, but as the government's deal was rejected earlier in March, the UK prime minister asked the European Council for an extension. After Friday's defeat, the council president Donald Tusk said he would convene a new meeting of EU leaders on 10 April.

    Related:

    LIVE UPDATES: World Reacts as UK Lawmakers Reject Brexit Deal for Third Time
    British Pound Falls 0.43% Against US Dollar in Wake of Brexit Deal Vote
    UK Lawmakers Reject Theresa May's Brexit Deal for Third Time
    Kim Kardashian's Marriage and 5 Other Things That Brexit Outlasted
    Tags:
    extension, deal, Brexit, UK Independence Party (UKIP), House of Commons, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: 23 - 29 March
    This Week in Pictures: 23 - 29 March
    Moving in on Mueller?
    Moving in on Mueller?
    NATO Bombing of Yugoslavia: History of the Conflict
    NATO Bombing of Yugoslavia: History of the Conflict
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse